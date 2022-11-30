Ankita Konwar shares her trauma journey, Milind Soman writes ‘stronger together’

Ankita Konwar believes in loving herself. The certified yoga instructor, who is also wife of TV personality, actor and model Milind Soman, is often spotted speaking of her journey of self-love and self-care. Ankita believes that only when we are happy from within, we can make the world and the people around us happy. Milind and Ankita are also a power couple together. From acing workouts together to visiting exotic places all across the globe and sharing snippets from their dreamy vacations, they keep sharing couple goals with us. Ankita and Milind also love to run together. From beaches to parks to roads, the couple love to embrace their morning routine together.

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar shows the right way to beat weekday blues with a yoga asana

Ankita, a day back, spoke of her journey through trauma and experiencing the importance of self-love, and how it can help us in picking ourselves up from the dark places. In a short video compilation of herself where she can be seen doing all that she loves to do – from underwater adventures to embracing her body with yoga and cycling through a way with the view of the ocean beside. With the video, Ankita wrote that she doesnot believe that trauma helps us to become stronger – in fact, the exact opposite happened for her. Trauma gave her trust issues, PTSD, nightmares, flashbacks, depression, anxiety and neurologic issues. However, she was the one who loved herself and took care of herself and ensures that she becomes better mentally. See her post here:

“No. Trauma doesn’t make anyone stronger. The power of resilience, hope, self-love and self-care make us stronger. To all you strong people, I see you. Keep at it,” read Ankita’s post. Husband Milind Soman showered Ankita with a whole lot of support and love and commented, “Stronger together,” to which Ankita responded with multiple red heart emoticons.