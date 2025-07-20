Are there any benefits of sunlight exposure beyond vitamin D? Experts reveal the truth

We have all grown up listening to our elders telling us to expose ourselves to a bit of sunlight in the early hours of the day to increase the vitamin D levels in our bodies. Come winters, and people in desi households spend considerable hours in the sunlight. Are there any actual health benefits of sunshine? (Freepik)

However, several experts and studies, even popular culture, dictate that we must avoid the sun to reduce sun damage and harmful UV rays. So, the question arises: Are there any actual health benefits of sunshine?

Health benefits of sunshine

Doctors warn against sun exposure due to its link to skin ageing and cancer, advising people to get vitamin D from food or supplements. But recent research suggests that moderate, mindful sun exposure may have health benefits beyond vitamin D.

Dr Lucy McBride, an internal medicine physician in Washington, told The New York Times in a July 10 report that treating the sun as universally harmful ignores potential advantages. She argues that moderate, thoughtful sun exposure, keeping in mind the risks involved, may offer benefits we’re still discovering.

A 2021 study found that spending more time in the sun is associated with lower blood pressure. Another study found that people who reported more sunlight exposure were less likely to develop heart failure. “Blood pressure tends to be higher in the winter than in the summer, and heart problems are more common then, too,” Dr Richard Weller, a dermatologist and researcher at the University of Edinburgh, said to the publication.

Boosting immunity and mood

Apart from this, per Dr McBride, sunlight may also boost the immune system and improve conditions like multiple sclerosis, eczema, and psoriasis. UV light appears to elevate serotonin, improving mood. However, it’s unclear whether these effects are due to sunlight or related lifestyle factors like outdoor activity, because people who spend more time in sunlight are also physically active.

Lastly, many have argued that the levels of vitamin D, a well-known benefit of sunlight exposure, can be increased in our bodies using supplements. However, supplements have not consistently shown benefits in preventing diseases like Type 2 diabetes or cancer, suggesting sunlight may offer more than just vitamin D production.

Still, experts urge caution: avoid peak sun hours, wear protection, and don’t abandon sunscreen. Balance is key.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.