Are you a good candidate for in vitro fertilization? IVF experts answer

Males and females both may be affected by certain causes of infertility and despite the fact that there are numerous therapies accessible in the medical field, infertility is a social taboo in India. There are many factors that can be the reason behind infertility ranging from age, medical history, internal disease, lifestyle etc. IVF can be a ray of hope for such couples who desire to have children.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priti Gupta, Senior Consultant in Fertility & IVF services, First Step IVF (Centre for Reproductive Medicine) in New Delhi, explained, “In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) in which the eggs are combined with sperms outside the body in a lab and then placed back within the womb. It is regarded as the most popular and successful method of treating infertility.”

Dr Manu Gupta, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, elaborated, “IVF is a blessing for many childless couples attempting to establish families since it helps them to achieve their desire of having children. IVF is a procedure of choice when egg, sperm, or embryo adoption is being explored. Contrary to popular opinion and widespread misinformation, not all IVF procedures employ donated eggs or sperm. They are instead only used in situations where the couple's own eggs or sperm are insufficient to produce an embryo. Therefore, consult an experienced fertility expert and andrologist who can guide you and suggest the right ways to go about it.”

When a woman experiences infertility, she is unable to get pregnant regardless of trying for at least a year. According to Dr Priti Gupta, “To determine if you genuinely need IVF or not, it is important to fully understand who is the right candidate for IVF and to understand this, you and your spouse will first have to go through comprehensive fertility tests and other evaluations to help decide if IVF is the best option in your case.”

Who Should Go For IVF?

Dr Manu Gupta listed a few conditions where IVF can help:

-In case of male infertility: If your male partner has a low sperm count, and issues related to the mobility of sperm besides being on fertility drugs for a while, IVF is the best alternative. In such cases of male factor infertility, IVF can still be used to achieve conception. This is due to the embryologist's ability to isolate a single healthy sperm using Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and injecting it into the egg in the laboratory.

- Couples who are afraid of the genetic issues: For those who are vulnerable to hereditary disorders or illnesses, the Preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) gives a good indication if the IVF embryos have any form of chromosomal abnormalities. In such cases, only the healthy chromosomes will be chosen for fertilization and hence, you can reduce the chances of passing on the genetic disorders in the baby.

- Unexplained infertility: In few couples whose infertility has no apparent explanation are given the diagnosis of "unexplained fertility." Such couples may be helped by IVF to begin a family.

- Delaying parenthood: With the help of Egg freezing, career-oriented women, or those who wish to focus on studies or going through medical treatments can freeze their eggs and preserve their fertility. Similarly, partners/ couples can freeze embryos if they wish to delay parenthood due to any reasons. In such individuals/ couples, IVF is the best option.

Dr Priti Gupta highlighted, “One should be aware that not all infertile couples are candidates for the IVF procedure. You must meet a number of requirements and variables to be considered a good candidate for IVF.

- Women with Tubal Issues: The fallopian tube function is to help in egg fertilisation. It is regarded as the place where the sperm and the egg meet. A clogged, damaged, or absent fallopian tube prevents an egg from passing from the ovary to the uterus. In vitro fertilisation (IVF) completely avoids the fallopian tubes; instead, your doctor puts a fertilised embryo directly into the uterus.

- Women Struggling With Fertility Disorders: Common reproductive issues that affect women's fertility include endometriosis (pelvic inflammatory disease), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or irregular ovulation cycles. Such a woman has a decent chance of becoming pregnant, thanks to IVF.

- If Women Have Fewer Eggs or Poor Ovarian Reserve: Unfortunately, the quality of your eggs deteriorates with age, making it harder and harder to get pregnant or maintain a pregnancy. In addition, there are health problems, genetic flaws, etc. In this situation, the women can use donor eggs that can be fertilised successfully via ART or in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

- Women with Unsuccessful IUI: Intra Uterine Insemination, or IUI, can be a letdown for some people, therefore they may opt for the more advanced IVF method. IVF is regarded as the best last alternative when previous ART procedures are unsuccessful.