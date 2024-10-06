Are you a picky eater? Study says, blame genetics

Are you a picky eater? Do you fuss over the food on the plate and seek only specific food items for your meal? Well, this might not be a phase at all. A recent study, led by Professor Clare Llewellyn, University College London states that the reason of fussy eating might be deep rooted into the genetics of a person. The study states that the reason of fussy eating might be deep rooted into genetics. (Unsplash)

Often toddlers have a taste for a small range of food and are not open to exploring new food items – parents believe that it is a temporary phase, but the recent study says that it might not be what seems like. According to the study, picky eating is influenced by certain genes in the body.

Zeynep Nas, a researcher at the University College London and lead author of the study, in a media release, said that according to the results of the study, fussy eating is not a temporary phase – in fact it is a persistent trajectory.

Genetics or environmental factors: What influences fussy eating?

The study chose parents of twins to conduct the research – twins were chosen to identify if the fussy eating habit is based on genes or environmental factors. The study was conducted on parents with identical and non-identical twins within the age limit of 12 months to 13 years of age.

To understand the influence of genetics in fussy eating habits, the researchers compared the similarities of eating habits in identical twins who share 100 percent of their genes, and non-identical twins who share 50 percent of their genes.

Results of the study:

It was observed that non-identical twins demonstrated different eating behaviors than identical twins – further suggesting genetic influence. The influence of environmental factors in eating behaviours such as number of friends became more prominent between the age of seven to thirteen.

Can picky eating habits be altered?

While fussy eating has a huge genetic influence, it does not mean that the behavioural patterns cannot be changed for better. Parents can include a wide variety of cuisine and food items to influence the eating habits – in the later stages, peer groups also play a significant role in altering picky eating habits.

