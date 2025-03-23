Are you moving to a new place soon? Expert shares how it affects mental health; tips to ease the transition

Shifting to a new place is daunting. You may be leaving behind old friends, favourite hangout spots and even your comfort zone. As you land in a completely unfamiliar place and start to rebuild your life there, your new home, it's common to get cold feet. It's undoubtedly a very big change. Adjusting to the new place takes a lot of mental and emotional energy. It may even be an exciting change, but the uncertainty of the unknown throws apprehension into the mix of excitement and hope. But with the right mindset, you can find your footing and embrace the new place as your own. Moving is a big change.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajit Dandekar, HoD, Psychiatry and Mental Health, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, shared in-depth how relocating to a new place affects your mental health.

Relocation's impact on mental health

Transition stress is common in relocation.(Shutterstock)

As expected, moving is a big change that weighs on your mental health. There’s a type of stress related to moving, it's called transition stress.

Dr Dandekar explained more on this and said, “Several studies have highlighted that moving to a new place often triggers culture shock. This can involve psychological stress, anxiety, or depression due to unfamiliar norms and loss of old support networks. We often observe that individuals commonly experience a form of “transition stress,” especially if the new environment differs markedly from one’s home culture.”

How to avoid loneliness or home sickness?

Loneliness, especially among children, is common as they try to adjust and mingle at the new school.(Shutterstock)

You are leaving behind your home, and it takes some time to adjust to rebuild your own home and belong in the new place. In the meantime, people do feel lonely and homesick.

Dr Dandekar suggested, “Effective strategies to tackle loneliness include building supportive social relationships, such as making new friends, joining local social groups, and seeking out people from the same background for emotional reassurance. One can learn practical skills for daily life to adjust to the new surroundings. If you are moving to an area with a different language than yours, develop and learn new communication abilities to reduce misunderstandings and avoid possible feelings of isolation.”

How long does it take to adjust to the new place?

Sometimes you may feel like you are not 'fitting in' the place.(Shutterstock)

No matter what you do. even after rebuilding your home, your heart may still pine for the familiarity of ‘home.’ The period of settling in may be emotionally overwhelming.

Dr Dandekar elaborated further on adjusting time period and said, “Current research and observations suggest that the timeline to adjust varies from one person to another. The initial adaptation often takes a few months. More comprehensive adjustment includes being comfortable with local customs, stable friendships, and emotional stability. It may require up to a year or longer, depending on individual factors and cultural distance between your own and the new environments.”

How parents can support children during relocation?

Children themselves don't understand what they are going through, making it absolutely essential for parents to support them during the relocation time.(Shutterstock)

For adults, the move is seen with a practical mindset, priortising the reasons behind it. But, children may not fully understand the decision and instead focus on what they are leaving behind, such as old friends and their familiar school environment. It causes a lot of distress in kids. This important juncture requires the support of parents.

Dr Dandekar recommended, “Parents should acknowledge and respond to the children’s anxieties, maintain familiar routines where possible like mealtimes or cultural traditions, and encourage participation in school or community activities. This helps young people gain social support, build new friendships, and gradually feel at home in the setting.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

