Are you regaining your lost kilos even after going on diets? Your fat cells are to be blamed, finds study

Are you tired of losing weight only to watch it return after a period of time? Well, before you start beating yourself up, it’s time to know that can happen due to the long memory of the fat cells. A recent study led by Professor Ferdinand von Meyenn, ETH Zurich, explained the yo-yo effect, a phenomenon where the lost fat of the body tends to return. The study explains the frustrating process of the yo-yo effect.(Pexels)

Why does this happen?

Epigenetics are the tiny chemical markers in the body that act as switches for which genes are to be turned on or off. When we are overweight, it leaves a lasting impression on these chemical markers, making it easy for the body to regain the lost kilos, even after going through dieting.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on overweight mice and the ones who recently lost weight. It was observed that obesity can have lasting imprints on the chemical markers. Hence, when these mice were provided with fat-rich foods, they regained weight a lot faster than the mice without cellular memories.

The team also analysed fat tissue samples from people who were overweight before they went through fat-loss surgeries. The findings matched with that of the mice, suggesting that human fat cells also remember their previous size.

It is easy for some people to regain the lost kilos, because of their cellular memories.(Pexels)

How to combat this phenomenon?

While scientists are still analysing ways to erase the memories, the study author suggested that prevention is the key. Professor Ferdinand von Meyenn, who led the study, said, “The fat cells remember the overweight state and can return to this state more easily. It’s precisely because of this memory effect that it’s so important to avoid being overweight in the first place. Because that’s the simplest way to combat the yo-yo phenomenon.”

Currently, the team is studying if the brain and blood vessels also have similar memory markers. If so, it can help explain why weight loss is extremely challenging for some people.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.