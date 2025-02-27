Are your antidepressants making you gain weight? Shocking new study reveals the truth

Antidepressants have transformed the lives of millions, offering relief from the burdens of depression and improving overall well-being. However, a new study from Spain has shed light on an often-overlooked side effect: weight gain. The antidepressant dilemma: Can medication lead to weight gain?(Image by Istock)

According to researchers tracking individuals over several years, those taking antidepressants experienced, on average, a two per cent increase in their body weight. The findings, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, raise important questions about how antidepressants impact physical health in the long term.

The complex relationship between depression and weight

Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide and for many, antidepressants are a vital part of treatment, often combined with therapy to manage symptoms effectively. However, while these medications can provide much-needed relief, they also come with potential side effects, including changes in weight.

Research shows antidepressants are not very effective at treating depression, particularly in people with mild to moderate symptoms.(Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance )

Interestingly, obesity and depression share a complicated connection, and this new research suggested that obesity can increase the risk of depression, while depression itself can contribute to weight gain. Scientists believe that biological and behavioural factors intertwine, creating a cycle that can be difficult to break.

One contributing factor may be the antidepressants themselves because while some medications promote weight loss, many have been linked to weight gain. Until now, much of the research on this side effect has focused on short-term use, spanning weeks or months; however, this new study examines long-term patterns, offering fresh insights into how antidepressant use over several years may influence weight.

The Spanish study: Tracking antidepressant use and weight changes

To better understand this connection, researchers analysed data from the Girona Heart Registry study, an ongoing project in Spain that tracks heart health in the Girona province. Focusing on over 3,000 adults who participated in the study’s third phase beginning in 2005, researchers followed these individuals for approximately six years, measuring changes in weight and antidepressant use.

Participants were divided into four groups based on their antidepressant use:

Never used antidepressants

Used antidepressants initially but stopped before follow-up

Started taking antidepressants after the initial visit and continued

Used antidepressants continuously throughout the study

Alongside tracking medication use, researchers collected data on lifestyle habits, health conditions and demographic factors. This comprehensive approach allowed them to account for potential influences on weight gain beyond antidepressant use.

The findings: A clear connection between antidepressants and weight gain

The study’s results revealed a consistent trend: individuals who used antidepressants—whether they started, stopped or used them continuously—were more likely to experience weight gain than those who never took them. On average, participants saw a two per cent increase in their body weight over six years, even after adjusting for factors like age, sex, diet and exercise.

Some groups were more affected than others, with women, individuals under 55, and those who started at a healthy weight experiencing the most significant weight gain. Among the participants who were not obese at the beginning of the study, those who used antidepressants continuously had a higher likelihood of becoming obese by the end.

What this means for patients and prescribers

These findings emphasise the need for a more holistic approach when prescribing antidepressants. Gabriela Lugon, a researcher involved in the study, noted that while antidepressants are essential for mental health treatment, their potential effects on weight should not be overlooked.

“We cannot simply prescribe antidepressants for their positive effects without also considering this side effect,” Lugon explained. Psychiatrist Víctor Pérez echoed this sentiment, pointing out that while antidepressants are highly effective for treating depression, their impact on weight varies by medication.

Being on antidepressants may up obesity risk.(Shutterstock)

Some drugs, like mirtazapine and paroxetine, are more likely to contribute to weight gain. This underscores the importance of considering alternative treatment strategies, such as lifestyle interventions and personalised medication choices.

Addressing the weight gain issue

While this study highlighted a clear association between antidepressants and weight gain, researchers acknowledge certain limitations. Since medication use was self-reported at only two-time points, fluctuations in adherence may not have been fully captured.

Additionally, the study examined antidepressant use in general without distinguishing between different types of medications. Future research will aim to explore these nuances further.

Scientists hope to analyse the effects of specific antidepressants on weight, integrate electronic health records for larger datasets and investigate how psychiatric medications influence younger populations. For those managing depression, the benefits of antidepressants often outweigh the risks.

However, this study reinforced the importance of monitoring weight and overall health during treatment. Patients should discuss potential side effects with their doctors and explore complementary strategies, such as dietary adjustments and physical activity, to mitigate weight gain.

Ultimately, mental health treatment should be as comprehensive as possible, addressing both psychological and physical well-being. With greater awareness and ongoing research, individuals can make informed decisions that support both their minds and their bodies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.