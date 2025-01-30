Are your shoes ruining your feet? Top surgeon reveals the best fixes for bunion

A bunion, medically known as hallux valgus, is a bony bump that forms at the base of the big toe due to structural misalignment of the foot bones. This condition often results in pain, discomfort and difficulty in walking, affecting millions worldwide. Bunions: A small bump that could ruin your walk. Here’s how to stop it!(File Photo)

Causes of bunions

Bunions develop due to a combination of genetic and external factors. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Vaish, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Healing Touch Clinic in New Delhi, explained, “While hereditary foot structure plays a crucial role in bunion formation, external influences like improper footwear and excessive pressure on the feet can accelerate its progression.”

The most common causes of bunion are:

Genetic predisposition – If your parents or grandparents had bunions, you are at a higher risk.

If your parents or grandparents had bunions, you are at a higher risk. Improper footwear – Wearing high heels or tight, narrow shoes forces the toes into unnatural positions.

Wearing high heels or tight, narrow shoes forces the toes into unnatural positions. Foot deformities – Flat feet, excessive pronation, or low arches contribute to misalignment.

Flat feet, excessive pronation, or low arches contribute to misalignment. Arthritis – Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis can weaken joints and increase susceptibility to bunions.

Experts emphasize early consultation with doctors to prevent complications like infections and ulcers.

Treatment options for bunions

“The treatment for bunions depends on their severity and the level of discomfort they cause,” said Dr Abhishek Vaish. Treatment options range from non-surgical interventions to surgical correction in advanced cases.

1. Non-Surgical Treatments

For mild to moderate bunions, conservative management can help alleviate symptoms:

Proper Footwear: Choosing wide, supportive shoes with a soft sole reduces pressure on the bunion.

Choosing wide, supportive shoes with a soft sole reduces pressure on the bunion. Orthotic Devices: Custom insoles or toe spacers help realign the foot structure.

Custom insoles or toe spacers help realign the foot structure. Pain Management: Ice packs, anti-inflammatory medications, and physiotherapy can relieve pain and inflammation.

Ice packs, anti-inflammatory medications, and physiotherapy can relieve pain and inflammation. Stretching and Strengthening Exercises: Foot exercises improve flexibility and reduce stress on the joint.

2. Surgical Treatment

“When conservative measures fail to provide relief, and the bunion causes persistent pain or interferes with daily activities, surgery becomes a viable option,” says Dr. Vaish. Bunion surgery, known as bunionectomy, realigns the toe joint by removing the bony bump and correcting structural abnormalities.

The procedure varies based on severity, including:

Osteotomy (bone realignment)

Arthrodesis (joint fusion)

Exostectomy (bunion removal without bone realignment)

“Surgical outcomes are generally successful, but post-operative rehabilitation is crucial to restoring full function,” Dr Vaish added.

Preventing Bunions

Although genetics cannot be changed, preventive measures can slow down or prevent bunion development.

Wear Comfortable Shoes: Avoid high heels and narrow shoes; opt for footwear with a wide toe box.

Avoid high heels and narrow shoes; opt for footwear with a wide toe box. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Excess weight puts additional stress on the feet.

Excess weight puts additional stress on the feet. Strengthen Foot Muscles: Regular exercises, such as toe stretches and resistance training, support joint stability.

Regular exercises, such as toe stretches and resistance training, support joint stability. Monitor Foot Health: Early intervention can prevent worsening symptoms.

Bunions can be painful and limiting but with proper care and early intervention, their impact can be minimised. If you are experiencing persistent foot pain, consult an orthopedic specialist for a personalised treatment plan. “Timely assessment and the right treatment approach can help patients maintain an active, pain-free lifestyle,” concluded Dr Abhishek Vaish.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.