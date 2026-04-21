Are your vitamin D levels low? Experts explain its function beyond bone strength; share why deficiency is common

Vitamin D is often linked to bone health, but its impact extends far beyond just keeping your skeleton strong. In clinical practice, both orthopaedic and gynaecological experts are increasingly recognising that Vitamin D deficiency may be at the root of a surprisingly wide range of health concerns – many of which patients don’t immediately associate with this essential nutrient.

Read more to find out how vitamin D benefits your overall health.(Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Akhilesh Rathi – the director of joint replacement, robotics and orthopaedics at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar and the founder of Rathi Orthopedic and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi – and Dr Shobha Gupta – the medical director and IVF specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, Pitampura, New Delhi.

Both experts emphasised that ignoring vitamin D levels can silently impact recovery, immunity, hormonal balance, and long-term well-being. In many cases, symptoms such as persistent fatigue, unexplained body aches, or delayed healing are often treated in isolation, without identifying the underlying deficiency. Over time, this unnoticed gap can contribute to more serious health concerns, affecting both physical strength and internal balance.

1. Impact on bone strength and recovery

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rathi, vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, which directly affects bone density and healing. In orthopaedic cases, patients with low vitamin D often experience delayed fracture healing, persistent joint pain, and increased risk of repeat injuries. What may seem like a slow recovery is sometimes a nutritional gap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rathi, vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, which directly affects bone density and healing. In orthopaedic cases, patients with low vitamin D often experience delayed fracture healing, persistent joint pain, and increased risk of repeat injuries. What may seem like a slow recovery is sometimes a nutritional gap. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “We often see patients focusing only on pain relief and physiotherapy, but without correcting vitamin D deficiency, the healing process remains incomplete. In many cases where fracture healing is delayed, we find that vitamin D deficiency is a contributing factor. Correcting it can significantly improve recovery outcomes.” 2. Muscle function and daily mobility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “We often see patients focusing only on pain relief and physiotherapy, but without correcting vitamin D deficiency, the healing process remains incomplete. In many cases where fracture healing is delayed, we find that vitamin D deficiency is a contributing factor. Correcting it can significantly improve recovery outcomes.” 2. Muscle function and daily mobility {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond bones, vitamin D plays a key role in muscle strength and coordination. Dr Rathi notes, “Many patients complain of generalised body aches and weakness. When we investigate further, low vitamin D levels are frequently the underlying cause. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, reduced muscle power, and a higher risk of falls or injuries – especially in both young adults and the elderly.” 3. Hormonal balance and women’s health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond bones, vitamin D plays a key role in muscle strength and coordination. Dr Rathi notes, “Many patients complain of generalised body aches and weakness. When we investigate further, low vitamin D levels are frequently the underlying cause. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, reduced muscle power, and a higher risk of falls or injuries – especially in both young adults and the elderly.” 3. Hormonal balance and women’s health {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Gupta, vitamin D is closely linked with hormonal regulation. Low levels have been associated with conditions like irregular periods, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and fertility challenges. It also plays a role in maintaining overall reproductive health.

She notes, “Vitamin D is not just about bones; it influences hormonal balance in women. Deficiency can quietly contribute to menstrual irregularities and other concerns.”

4. Pregnancy and menopause

The gynaecologist highlights that adequate vitamin D levels are essential during pregnancy for both maternal and foetal health, as well as during menopause. She explains, “In women, especially during pregnancy and menopause, maintaining optimal vitamin D levels is essential for both immediate and long-term health outcomes. It supports bone development in the baby and helps prevent complications in the mother. Similarly, during menopause, when bone density naturally declines, vitamin D becomes even more critical.”

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Keeping your vitamin D levels optimal during pregnancy is crucial. (Unsplash)

5. Immunity and inflammation

Vitamin D also plays a significant role in regulating the body’s defense mechanism. According to the experts, deficiency may lead to increased inflammation, slower recovery from illness or injury, and a general decline in resilience. This makes it a key nutrient not just for treatment, but for prevention.

Why is deficiency so common?

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Despite being a country with ample sunlight, vitamin D deficiency continues to be a widespread issue in India. Indoor lifestyles, long working hours, limited sun exposure, and dietary habits all contribute to low levels. Many individuals remain unaware until symptoms begin to affect daily life.

Dr Rathi highlights the importance of regular health check-ups, including vitamin D level assessment, which can help identify deficiencies early. He recommends, “Sun exposure, a balanced diet, and supplements (when prescribed) are effective ways to maintain optimal levels. However, self-medication should be avoided, as excessive intake can also be harmful.”

Vitamin D should not be viewed in isolation or only after a problem arises. It is a foundational element of health that supports multiple systems in the body. Ignoring it may not show immediate consequences, but over time, it can affect everything from how your bones heal to how your body functions on a daily basis.

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Dr Gupta concludes, “Vitamin D is often underestimated, but its impact on a woman’s overall health – from hormonal balance to long-term wellness – is significant. Timely attention to these levels can prevent many complications before they even begin. Addressing vitamin D deficiency is not just about preventing weak bones – it is about ensuring stronger, more resilient health overall.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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