Ashneer Grover's secret to 10 kg weight loss: 'Walking miles and eating...'

Ashneer Grover, a former judge on Shark Tank India, once credited his ‘10 kg weight loss’ transformation to two core principles: discipline and 'zidd' (determination). Over the past couple of years, he has shared his journey on Instagram, revealing that he achieved this feat by eating healthy and walking regularly. Also read | Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means Ashneer Grover often shares a glimpse of his fitness journey on Instagram. (Instagram/ Ashneer Grover)

Ashneer Grover's weight loss secrets

Ashneer Grover made a conscious effort to switch to a healthier diet, focusing on nutritious food choices. Regular long walks became a crucial part of his fitness routine, helping him burn calories and shed extra weight. In his Instagram posts, he has also emphasised the importance of sticking to his diet and exercise plan, showcasing his commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

In an October 2022 Instagram post, Ashneer shared a picture showing his physical transformation and wrote, “10 kgs down! Simply discipline and zidd (determination)!!” Earlier in June 2022, he had shared his fitness secrets in an Instagram post and written in his caption: “Losing inches and kilos! Eating healthy and walking miles.”

Caln you lose weight by walking?

Walking is a good way to lose weight and can be incorporated into your daily fitness routine to boost calorie burn and improve overall health. Aiming for 7,000 steps per day can help your overall health, with the exact number depending on genetic risk for obesity.

To effectively lose weight through walking, aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. As per Mayo Clinic, US-based Department of Health and Human Services recommends: get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week. Or get at least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week. You can also get an equal mix of the two types. Aim to exercise most days of the week. For even more health benefits, get 300 minutes a week or more of moderate aerobic activity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.