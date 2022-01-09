Ayurveda tips: Nutrients to add in diet, food to exclude for holistic lifestyle

Popular in the Indian subcontinent where its historical roots are embedded, Ayurveda is an alternative medicine system which believes that the entire universe is composed of five elements namely, vayu (air), jala (water), aakash (space or ether), prithvi (Earth) and teja (fire). Keeping the mind, body and spirit in balance, Ayurveda promises to prevent disease more than treating it and aims to preserve health and wellness by emphasizing diet, herbal remedies, exercise, meditation, breathing, and physical therapy.

Stressing on the importance of a healthy nutritional diet, Ayurveda expert and co-founder of Ayushakti, Dr Smita Naram, shared, “Healthy food habits play a vital role in the growth of an individual and are necessary for overall holistic development and lifestyle. Starting from as early as breastfeeding to old-age, the food we take helps us build the right habits.”

Health tips for kids:

Since the child should be fed sufficiently from childhood to avoid future health complications, breastfeeding is one of the most crucial parts of the early stage of life hence, the mother is suggested to have nutritious food to make sure the child gets the right amount of nutrition. Dr Smita adds, “Feeding smartly right from the start not only helps the kids to remain healthy but can exclude so many health complications in the future. Kids should be taught to have options for breakfast, instead of having bread butter they can have chickpea crepe (chilla), boiled eggs, ragi porridge and protein shake made from nutritious fruits and vegetables.”

One’s age, lifestyle, illness and family history all contribute to their diet chart while growing up. Moreover, always consult a nutritionist or health expert when it comes to following a nutrition diet.

Dr Smita gushes, “Ayurveda, being a 5000-year-old ancient medical science, has always focussed on the quality lifestyle of healthy living and from the start it has had a special emphasis on “Ahara” (diet) and “Anna”(food) that results in good well-being of an individual. Nutritious and quality food nourishes one’s mind, soul, and body.” If you want to maintain a healthy lifestyle amid Covid-19 pandemic and beyond, Dr Smita spills the beans on the nutrients to include in your daily diet and the food items to remove for your overall holistic development and lifestyle.

Nutrients to include in an adult's daily diet:

1. High fiber grains

2. Millets

3. Cooked vegetables

4. Beans and lentils

5. Eggs

6. Fruits like papaya and pomegranate

7. Mung beans

8. Also add lots of spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, coriander and cumin to the food.

Exclude:

1. Raw foods

2. Foods that are high in inflammation like sugar and sour food

3. Processed meat

4. Foods made with white flour, cheese and butter.

The healthcare crisis that we all have been living through as we struggle to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, has highlighted an urgent need to be more aware of the importance of our and our loved one’s health. With changing times, it has become even more crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle that bridge the physical and mental health gaps caused by the ongoing pandemic.