Benefits of clove: All about its effectiveness against toothache, joint pain and more

Cloves are primarily used as a spice or fragrance in various consumer products, like toothpaste and soaps. Although the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of cloves for medicinal purposes, the National Library of Medicine states that there are multiple benefits of cloves to our lives. Cloves can treat memory deficits caused by oxidative stress.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Cloves can treat memory deficits

Clove is known for its antioxidant activities. As a result, it can treat memory deficits caused by oxidative stress. Clove bud extracts may also be utilised as antioxidants in food. Eugenol-rich clove extracts, both encapsulated and unencapsulated, were tested in soybean oil for their shelf life and frying stability, reports the National Library of Medicine.

Cloves fight bacteria and fungal strains

According to the research, cloves are very effective against dermatophytes like Microsporum canis (KCTC 6591), Trichophyton mentagrophytes (KCTC 6077), Epidermophyton floccosum (KCCM 11667), Trichophyton rubrum (KCCM 60443), and Microsporum gypseum.

Pure clove oil can also put up a fight against bacteria like Bacillus subtilis, E. coli, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Staphylococcus aureus, Proteus vulgaris, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Also read: Childhood loneliness may raise dementia risk by 41% and speed up cognitive decline: Study

Cloves can treat toothache and joint pain

Since the 13th century, cloves have been used as an analgesic to cure toothache, joint pain, and more. Eugenol, which is the main active compound in cloves, acts as a capsaicin agonist, allowing the spice to work as an analgesic.

Clove can fight influenza and herpes

Among other benefits, eugenol’s antiviral properties allow cloves to battle herpes simplex and dengue.

Also read: Can cockroach infestations lead to poor indoor air quality? Here’s what research says

Clove is an anaesthetic for fish

For a variety of fish, clove oil can also be used as an anaesthetic. Long-term exposures, however, can result in subacute morbidity and death.

By influencing lipid peroxidation and the enzyme activity of catalase, glutathione-S-transferase, peroxidase, polyphenol oxidase, and superoxide dismutase, clove oil may be used as a potato tuber germination suppressor.

The benefits of cloves are enormous. However, people should consult a doctor for any medical condition before trying any clove-based home remedy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.