Diabetes Type 2, a chronic condition characterised by high blood sugar levels, affects millions of people worldwide and it can lead to severe health complications if not managed effectively. Diabetes Type 2 occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or fails to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels effectively. Benefits of StemRx treatment for Diabetes patients (Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher and Founder of StemRx BioScience Solutions India, shared, “Factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles and genetic predisposition contribute to its development. Uncontrolled Diabetes Type 2 can lead to a range of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney problems and vision impairment. While traditional approaches to treatment include lifestyle changes, medication and insulin therapy, a groundbreaking new development called StemRx is offering a glimmer of hope for patients.”

He explained, “This cutting-edge treatment utilises mesenchymal cells to potentially revolutionise the management and treatment of Diabetes Type 2. In this article, we will explore the potential benefits of StemRx and its promising impact on patients’ lives. StemRx represents a novel approach to treating Diabetes Type 2 by utilizing the regenerative potential of mesenchymal cells. These specialized cells have the ability to develop into various cell types and tissues within the body. These cells are harvested from a patient's own body.”

Benefits of StemRx:

According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, following are the benefits of StemRx treatment for Diabetes patients -

· Enhanced Insulin Sensitivity: StemRx treatment has shown promise in improving the body's sensitivity to insulin. By repairing damaged pancreatic tissues and promoting the production of functional insulin-secreting cells, MSCs can help regulate blood sugar levels more effectively.

· Reduced Inflammation: Chronic inflammation is closely linked to Diabetes Type 2 and its complications. StemRx therapy has demonstrated the potential to reduce inflammation in various organs, including the pancreas. By doing so, it may help alleviate the underlying factors contributing to the development and progression of the disease.

· Improved Metabolic Function: StemRx treatment has shown the ability to improve overall metabolic function in Diabetes Type 2 patients. This can lead to weight loss, increased energy levels, and better management of associated conditions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

· Potential Reduction in Medication Dependency: StemRx therapy offers hope for reducing the reliance on medication for Diabetes Type 2 management. As the treatment addresses the root causes of the disease, patients may require fewer oral medications or insulin injections to control their blood sugar levels effectively.

Dr Pradeep Mahajan concluded, “StemRx presents a groundbreaking avenue in the management and treatment of Diabetes Type 2, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide. By harnessing the regenerative potential of mesenchymal cells, this innovative therapy aims to repair damaged tissues, enhance insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation and improve metabolic function. StemRx holds the promise of transforming the lives of Diabetes Type 2 patients, potentially reducing medication dependency and improving overall health and well-being.”