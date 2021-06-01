Bhagyashree suggests 4 exercises, thrice daily, for arthritis patients | Watch

An inflammation of the joints is called arthritis that adversely affects one joint or multiple joints and leads to joint pain, stiffness and swelling. While there are several medicines, rehabilitation and physiotherapy methods to help in treating the arthritis patients, the condition can be improved if one is being physically active, maintaining their weight and indulging in yoga and joint relaxing which is why Bhagyashree’s new fitness video is important.

Taking to her social media handle this Tuesday, Bhagyashree came to the rescue of arthritis patients as she suggested some exercises to perform “thrice everyday” as that can work as pain relief especially for those who suffer from “osteopenia, osteoporosis or who have never exercised at all”. She asserted in the caption, “Arthritis can ring a note of worry and tension. pain management on a daily basis can become a task and a scare (sic).”

Elaborating on the benefits of the exercises that she suggested, Bhagyashree revealed, “These simple exercises done thrice everyday can delay further deterioration of the joints, slow the process of degeneration and assist pain management to a great level. Do them if you are in need, forward them to your family and friends (sic).”

Exercise 1:

Keep your palms straight and bend from the knuckles. Move your thumb to the side and then bend your knuckles. Move your thumb back and forth, joining it to the palm and then away from it. Use your thumb to touch the lower half of your little finger. Joint pain in the hands can be solved by these little exercises.

Exercise 2:

Lie on you back and raise your arm upwards towards the ceiling. Hold for 5 counts and then gradually bring it down. Doing this exercise will gradually increase your shoulder mobility. Do at least 10 repetitions of this exercise.

Exercise 3:

Lie straight on your back and move your leg gradually to a 90 degree angle and back. Repeat 5 times.

Exercise 4:

Sit upright, bring your leg up into a straight line, hold for about 5 counts, repeat about 5 times.

Bhagyashree stressed that since the onset of arthritis can be daunting for many as it affects the hands, shoulders, hips and knees, doing these exercises regularly over the day will ensure that you go about your daily activities almost pain-free.

