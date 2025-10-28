Bill Gates' secret to a fit body at 70: Playing this sport for over 50 years

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, turned 70 on October 28. If you are curious, what's his secret to staying fit and active? Well, it turns out he's been playing pickleball for over 50 years, and he's hooked. In his July 26, 2022, blog on Gatesnotes.com, Bill Gates wrote about his love for the fast-growing sport, saying pickleball is the perfect way to stay fit, have fun, and connect with others. Also read | Even Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani play pickleball: Is this sport actually good for you? 4 things to know Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, who co-founded the software company Microsoft in 1975, celebrates his 70th birthday today. (File Photo: REUTERS)

'I’ve been a pickler for more than 50 years'

Bill Gates wrote that 'one of his favourite pastimes was now America’s fastest-growing sport' in his blog titled: ‘Fifty years ago, I started playing this little-known sport with a funny name. Now, it’s all the rage.’

He wrote, “I’m talking about pickleball. It’s best described as a mash-up of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. And if you haven’t heard of it, I expect you soon will. I’ve been a 'pickler', as people obsessed with the game like me are known, for more than 50 years. And if you and your family are bored and looking for something to do this summer, I encourage you to become one too... today, there are more than 4.8 million players nationwide, a growth of nearly 40 percent over the last two years.”

Bill shares what is ‘the best thing about pickleball’

So, what makes pickleball so great? Bill said it's easy to learn, super fun, and perfect for all ages – you don't need to be a pro to hit the ball, and games are short and sweet. Plus, it's a great way to stay active and socialise with friends and family.

Bill wrote, “I don’t know exactly what’s driven this recent surge in interest in pickleball, but I think the fact that it’s so easy to play is one big reason... everyone from the super young to the super old can take part. It takes minutes to learn the basics, games are short, and all you need is a net, paddle, and ball to get started. It doesn’t take much skill to hit the ball, either, because it doesn’t move as fast as a tennis ball. The best thing about pickleball, however, is that it’s just super fun. I look forward to playing a pickleball game with friends and family at least once a week and more often during the summer.”

Is pickleball good exercise?

Pickleball is everywhere. This amalgam of tennis, table tennis and badminton has been embraced by everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Aamir Khan to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. But what are the health benefits of pickleball?

According to a November 1, 2023 report on Clevelandclinic.org, it’s a great sport for beginners who want to get more exercise. But to get the most out of pickleball and minimise the risk of injury, warm up before playing, use proper form and technique, wear suitable shoes designed for side-to-side movement, stay hydrated and start slowly and gradually increase playtime.

Per Clevelandclinic.org, these are the physical and mental health benefits for those who play pickleball regularly:

1. Improves heart health

2. Enhances muscle and bone strength

3. Increases balance and coordination

4. Boosts brain health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.