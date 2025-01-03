Blake Lively's diet, workout secrets for toned body at 37 decoded: Fitness coach's tips on how to stay fit like mom of 4

Blake Lively and actor-husband Ryan Reynolds are parents to three daughters and a son. We want to know how she stays so lean and fit as a mother-of-four with a successful film career. In a recent Totalshape.com article, fitness trainer Christiana Mikesch decoded how Blake stays in shape, based on the actor's interviews and appearances. Also read | Preity Zinta's diet and fitness secrets: 'There is nothing more anti-ageing and healthy than...' Blake Lively attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in October 2024. (File Photo/ AP)

She shared her take on Blake Lively's diet plan and workout routine, and the supplements the actor incorporates in her daily life to fuel her body. Christiana shared that Blake focuses on a balanced diet to achieve her stunning physique. Additionally, her fitness routine plays a key role in maintaining her toned figure – she works out four to five days a week, incorporating a mix of strength training, cardio, and functional exercises.

Here's how Blake stays fit

Christina said Blake Lively mixes up her lifestyle with distinct workouts. She spends four to five days a week in the gym, performing exercises such as squats, butterfly steps, and cardio on the elliptical to target her lower and upper body. She likes variety in her workouts, incorporating different training styles to keep her routine engaging while prioritising consistency and active recovery throughout the week.

Blake's diet does not include processed meals such as sugar and wheat, according to Christina. Instead, she eats organic, healthy foods, and her meals incorporate a lot of fats, such as grass-fed butter and avocado. Christina added Blake takes supplements such as magnesium, omega-3, multivitamin, and probiotics to fuel her body.

Blake Lively's workout routine decoded

Based on Blake's fitness routine, Christina shared a detailed 7-day regime:

⦿ Monday: Whole body circuit with exercises like squats, bicep curls, and shoulder presses.

⦿ Tuesday: Focuses on legs and core with exercises like diagonal walks, butterfly steps, and lifted heel squats.

⦿ Wednesday: Either cardio or rest day.

⦿ Thursday: Whole body circuit with abs focus.

⦿ Friday to Sunday: Rest days to allow her body to recover

Blake Lively's diet plan decoded

⦿ Breakfast: Starts her day with a glass of water, followed by eggs cooked in coconut oil, veggies, and fruit.

⦿ Lunch: Includes proteins, veggies, and carbohydrates, often eating wild-caught fish or pasture-raised chicken with a salad and sweet potatoes or rice.

⦿ Dinner: Focuses on keeping her body fueled with nutrient-dense foods, although the specifics of her dinner meals are not detailed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.