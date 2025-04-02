Brain's new power revealed: Study shows how neurons adapt and change

Brains are adaptable and flexible. Commonly, the brain cells or neurons were believed to remain permanently into the specific type they were formed. Each type has a different function. But a study published in Science in March 2025, conducted by researchers from UC Santa Cruz and UC San Francisco, challenged this notion and found brain cells are more adaptable than previously thought. Brain is active and depending on surrroundings the neurons change identities and types. (Freepik)

This is a groundbreaking insight as it further enhances the understanding of brain structure and functions. It shows how brain can change its neurons' types for optimum functioning.

ALSO READ: Want to stay sharp? This simple habit can boost your brainpower for decades

Types of brain cells

The researchers examined the neuron development with the help of a 3D brain tissue model. As per the researchers, there are two types of brain cells (or neurons). They include excitatory neurons which make up 80% of the neurons and help send signals. And then the remaining 20% are inhibitory neurons, which help regulate brain activity.

Among the inhibitory neurons, 60% are a special type called parvalbumin-positive neurons. They have a crucial role in determining how flexible the brain is. It is important as they influence how a person can learn new languages or adjust their senses. They are also associated with autism and schizophrenia. The scientists grew a large number of neurons in a lab. They added these cells inside miniature brain-like structures and kept them alive. This helped them observe a model that resembles the brain's functioning.

What did the study find?

Scientist made a live brain model to see how the lab-made neurons behave in the surrounding. (Freepik)

Now, after introducing the lab-made brain cells in the brain model, they observed a surprising trend. The neurons don't have one fixed identity. It's even more surprising that researchers introduced a different type of inhibitory neuron, called somatostatin neurons, into the 3D model and observed that some of them changed into parvalbumin-positive neurons.

This implies that under certain conditions, even brain cells change, and so do their functions. This is noteworthy as it opens discussions about brain plasticity and how neurons can change their identity based on their surroundings. It opens up doors for more research regarding treatments for brain diseases and treatment strategies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Your heart has its ‘own little brain’: Study discovers how heart surprisingly works like brain