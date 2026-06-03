Breakouts in summer? Dermatologist warns you may be overwashing your face, shares 5 common mistakes

During the summer season, many people unexpectedly notice breakouts, and it is not entirely out of the blue. Summer can be tough on the skin, with record-breaking temperatures, sweat, sticky humidity, pollution and, of course, layers of sunscreen making the face feel greasy and clogged. During summer season, many experience unexpected breakouts. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Because of this, after returning from a gruelling day outdoors, many people end up washing their face repeatedly to clean away the grime, sweat and oil. But how much is too much? Can you go overboard with the cleansing step of your skincare routine?

The very intention of cleansing is to keep the face clean, fresh and healthy. However, when done too often or too aggressively, it can become counterproductive, sometimes triggering the very breakouts you are trying to avoid.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, cosmetic dermatologist, dermatosurgeon, Dr Smita A Nagpal, founder of Anya Skin Clinic, in Ahmedabad informed us about the risks of overcleaning and how they may be contributing to the summer breakouts.

“For most people, intense summers often lead to an over-cleansing trap that disrupts the protective film in our skin. When this delicate balance is thrown off, your skin becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and excess sebum causing acne and breakouts,” Dr Nagpal said, suggesting that washing face too much can trigger acne.

The dermatologist shared with us 5 mistakes you are making as you clean your face during summer