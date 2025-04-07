Breathing polluted air daily? Study says it could make you feel anxious, low and even depressed

Breathing in polluted air every day might be doing more than just harming your lungs, it could be affecting your mood too. A new study published in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology suggests a strong link between long-term exposure to air pollution and a higher risk of depression. Study links air pollution to increased risk of depression in adults over 45.(Freepik)

Conducted by Harbin Medical University and Cranfield University, the research tracked adults over 45 in China for seven years, focusing on how six common air pollutants may be impacting mental health. (Also read: Nutritionist shares 5 foods that should be avoided in your 40s to stay lean and healthy: Cocktails, sauces and more )

Air pollution and mental health risks

According to the study, sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emerged as the top pollutant most strongly linked to an increased risk of depression. Carbon monoxide (CO) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) also played a role in raising the likelihood of developing mental health issues. The research further suggests that being exposed to a mix of these pollutants can significantly amplify the risk of depression.

Air pollutants may affect the central nervous system, leading to mental health issues such as depression.(Freepik)

The researchers explained that air pollutants might impact the central nervous system by triggering oxidative stress and inflammation. These effects could occur through various pathways, including the bloodstream, the trigeminal nerve, or even olfactory receptor neurons. However, they added that more research is needed to fully understand how air pollution contributes to mental health issues.

What to know about depression

Depression is a mood disorder marked by persistent feelings of sadness and a loss of interest in daily activities. Often referred to as clinical depression, it can cause symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, irritability, insomnia, and a lack of enjoyment in things once loved, according to the Mayo Clinic. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, it’s important to seek help from a medical professional.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.