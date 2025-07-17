Building emotional buffer zones: Expert shares 5 tips to release stress and avoid burnout

As we juggle daily responsibilities and race against time, the constant hustle can take a serious toll on both our physical and emotional well-being. Creating intentional buffer zones in our routine is essential to prevent burnout and restore balance. Also read | Start your day right: 5 simple mindfulness practices to reduce stress and boost your morning mood Creating emotional buffer zones help in releasing stress.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manoj Kutteri, medical director and CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre said, “Our everyday lives often involve us juggling between tasks, which can be not just physically draining but also mentally taxing. Therefore, we need to create small, intentional emotional buffer zones throughout the day to prevent burnout.”

Dr. Manoj Kutteri further suggested these five tips:

1. Release stress, one breath at a time:

When stress mounts, breathing often becomes shallow and rapid, which can increase anxiety. Try taking a two-minute break to do a simple breathing exercise… Follow the 4-4-6 pattern. Inhale through your nose for four counts, hold it for four, and exhale gently through your mouth for six counts. Repeat this for a few minutes. This practice helps slow your heart rate, reduce cortisol levels, and calm your mind.

2. Stretch and keep stress away:

Physical stress can manifest as mental stress. Create small rituals throughout the day to help you break free from the stress cycle. A short walk can reset your nervous system. Between those hectic work moments, take a moment to be mindful and practice breathwork or do some light stretches to ease physical tension. You must become aware of what your body is feeling. Movement like Yoga or walking can act as a release valve. Roll your shoulders, gently twist your torso side to side, or reach overhead to stretch your spine. Each stretch, taking less than a minute, boosts circulation, eases stiffness, and helps your nervous system relax. Limit your screen time and don't engage in doom scrolling. And make journaling a part of your daily routine.

Stretching your body from time to time is important when you are working for long hours.(Shutterstock)

3. Music in meditation:

Music can be a powerful source of emotional comfort. During breaks or after a hectic task, play calming instrumental tunes and close your eyes for at least two minutes. This quick meditation doesn’t require complete silence or a quiet space; it simply needs you to surrender to sound or silence, helping you achieve that much-needed moment of quietude before taking on the next task.

4. Walk your way to good health:

Sitting or lying down for too long increases your risk of chronic health problems, such as heart disease, high cholesterol, and Diabetes, among others. Every 20–30 minutes, stand and walk for three to five minutes. Even a stroll to refill your water bottle can help. Engaging in grounding/earthing (the practice of connecting your body to the Earth's natural electric charge) helps reduce inflammation, enhances sleep, improves mood, supports better circulation, lowers stress, and boosts immune function.

5. Expressing gratitude is key:

Practicing gratitude can help manage depression, anxiety, and stress. Keep a small notebook or a digital note and, once or twice a day, jot down three things you are grateful for, whether big or small. This practice interrupts stress spirals, shifts focus from problems to positives, and fosters emotional resilience over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.