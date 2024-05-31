Buttermilk and Triphala mask can work wonders for your hair health; Ayurveda expert shares recipe, benefits

Harsh summer heat spells bad news for your hair as your luscious locks lose moisture and turn dry and fragile. Besides, hair issues like dandruff can add to the discomfort of the scorching summer. It's important to take care of your hair during summer by keeping it nourished and moisturized. An age old Ayurvedic remedy to restore the lost shine of your hair could be to combine buttermilk and Triphala Churna together and soak it overnight. The DIY remedy not only helps keep your hair smooth and shiny, but also strengthen it from the root. Apart from thorough cleansing of the scalp, it also prevents premature greying of hair. (Also read: 10 Ayurveda tips to beat the heatwave and stay cool) The probiotics present in buttermilk aid in maintaining a healthy scalp by balancing the natural pH levels. This helps combat dandruff and prevent its recurrence, leaving your scalp flake-free and healthy.(Pinterest)

Buttermilk's lactic acid is a mild alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that helps exfoliate the scalp and remove dead skin cells. It also strengthens your hair.

Triphala powder is a popular addition to hair masks as it has the goodness of three amazing herbs - Haritaki, Bibhitaki and Amla in equal proportions.

"This recipe of Takra (buttermilk) has helped many of my patients with their hair-issues due to dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema. It can also be used by people with no hair issues once in a while to clean their scalp and maintain or improve their hair-health," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in her latest Instagram post.

Buttermilk and Triphala mask recipe

Take 500 ml of buttermilk and add 1 tbsp of Triphala churna in it. Mix it well and keep it overnight.

Next morning, wash your hair with this buttermilk followed by gentle shampoo.

How often to use this

For dandruff: Twice a week

For psoriasis: Thrice a week

For seborrheic dermatitis: Twice a week

Benefits of buttermilk and tripahala hair mask