Buying skincare based on Ads? Dermat says STOP and do this instead

The secret to getting a complexion that radiates health and beauty is ultimately to choose skincare products with knowledge and distinctiveness instead of getting lured by marketing gimmicks and buying skincare based on advertisements. Selecting the right skincare products tailored to your unique skin type is the cornerstone of a healthy and radiant complexion. Beginners, read this before you buy another skincare serum! Your skin will thank you.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geeta Grewal, Founder and CMD at 9 Muses Wellness Clinic, recommended -

1. Women with oily skin

Use salicylic acid face wash both in morning and evening and a gel based moisturiser or a light non-comedogenic sunscreen. Then they should use salicylic AHA BHA serums in the morning and evening.

2. Women with dry skin

Facial oil provides hydration for dry skin type.(Shutterstock)

Focus on hyaluronic acid serum and gentle foaming cleanser day and night. Then, applying hyaluronic serum, vitamin C serum and moisturisers, which are with shea butter, cocoa butter, allantoin, pantothenol, centella asiatica is also beneficial.

3. Women having combination skin in the T-zone

Use salicylic acid based serums, and in other words, they should use hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, and moisturiser for dry skin.

4. Women having sensitive skin

Add the right moisturizer for sensitive skin in your routine and keep it nourished.(Freepik)

Avoid AHA BHA serums. They should firstly apply hyaluronic acid serum and then cream moisturiser. They should also use cream based SPF, SPF cream that is not a gel or a light SPF. Lastly, they should add azelaic and niacinamide serum in their routine.

5. Women ones with acne-prone skin

Use a salicylic acid based face wash twice morning and evening. Also, to decrease the sebaceous activity, one must apply a retinol at bedtime. You should use an SPF according to the skin type. Summing it up, salicylic acid gels, serums and glycolic acid gels and serums, moisturiser and SPF day time and retinol or tretinoin gels at bedtime, should be applied to contain the sebaceous activity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.