Can acne slow down ageing? Doctor reacts to viral video on being wrinkle-free forever

Flaunting a flawless and wrinkle-free skin herself, a woman on Instagram claimed that having a history of acne is a predictor of better ageing and fewer wrinkles. The video started trending viral instantly and we don't blame the netizens because the elixir of youth and anti-ageing skincare hacks are something that almost everyone is seeking today. Acne vs ageing: Are breakouts your skin’s anti-wrinkle weapon?(Photo by Instagram/abby.waldmanmd)

Acne's anti-ageing secret:

A Harvard Assistant Professor, Dr Abigail Waldman took the Internet by storm as she dropped the viral video and claimed, “One benefit of having acne is that your skin may age slower with fewer wrinkles than your acne-free peers.” She based her claim on a research and added, “In one study, acne patient cells were found to be biologically younger with longer telomeres, the part of dna at the end of chromosomes that affects longevity of the cell. What do you think? Has acne helped you age better or worse? #acne #acneskin #antiaging #dermatologist (sic).”

Bringing his expertise to the same in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, Visiting Consultant - Dermatology at Sakra World Hospital, shared, “Acne, a common skin condition affecting around 80% of teens and many adults, is often seen as a trouble. However, new research suggests it may have a surprising benefit: slowing biological ageing. A person's lifestyle, heredity, exposure to the environment, and cellular functions are some of the elements that affect aging, which is a biological process. Telomeres have been connected to cellular aging. Telomeres are protective caps that progressively get shorter at the end of DNA strands. Cellular replication may be greatly impacted by it; as cells get shorter, they are less able to divide efficiently, which leads to obvious aging symptoms.”

He explained, “According to some experts, those who have acne might have longer telomeres than persons without the condition, which tends to slow down biological aging. Once more, in addition to age-related variables, a sedentary lifestyle and UV ray-induced cellular damage can be major contributors to declining skin health. Hormonal fluctuations, increased sebum production, and clogged pores are the main causes of acne because they provide the perfect conditions for bacteria to proliferate and induce inflammation. Changes in hormones during adolescence, menstruation or pregnancy cause sebaceous glands to generate more oil, which clogs pores by combining with dead skin cells. Propionibacterium acnes, which causes inflammation and infection, frequently proliferate as a result.”

From breakouts to beauty:

Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru elaborated, “The skin's innate resilience may be enhanced by this persistent inflammation, which promotes cellular repair mechanisms that preserve the suppleness and texture of young skin. Acne can also cause hyperpigmentation, scarring, and other long-term damage, which makes additional skincare and lifestyle changes necessary to keep skin healthy. It's important to treat acne from a balanced standpoint, even though the idea that it might have some preventative effects on skin aging is intriguing.”

He advised, “Developing a regular skincare regimen and adopting a healthy lifestyle are essential for preserving youthful skin, regardless of acne. A balanced diet, regular sunscreen application, and proper hydration are essential measures to shield the skin from environmental stresses that cause premature aging. By lowering oxidative stress and inflammation, quitting bad behaviors like smoking, binge drinking and eating a lot of processed foods can also improve skin health.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.