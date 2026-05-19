Can lifestyle tweaks alone help you reverse hypertension naturally? Here's what endocrinologist wants you to know

Some types of high blood pressure, particularly obesity-related, stress-related, poor diet, and lack of physical activity, in fact, can be much better controlled with lifestyle changes, according to doctors. For some people, blood pressure levels can even normalise more with a commitment to lifestyle changes, including diet, activity, weight loss, stress relief, and better sleep patterns.

Is lifestyle changes enough to reverse hypertension?(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vahid S Bharmal, consultant, adult and paediatric endocrinologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, shares insights on how lifestyle changes impact high-blood pressure.

Also read | Want to control blood pressure naturally? Heart surgeon shares the first steps you should know

Can lifestyle changes reverse hypertension?

“Lifestyle changes are regarded as one of the crucial components of hypertension management,” Dr Vahid said. Regular exercise, learning to reduce the amount of sodium in your diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, stress management, and following a healthy diet can help in managing hypertension.

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{{^usCountry}} But physicians take the same warning about the time it takes for lifestyle changes to have the full effect. Medications may still be required for a short time during this time to maintain blood pressure control and to minimise risk for heart, brain, kidney, and blood vessel problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But physicians take the same warning about the time it takes for lifestyle changes to have the full effect. Medications may still be required for a short time during this time to maintain blood pressure control and to minimise risk for heart, brain, kidney, and blood vessel problems. {{/usCountry}}

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Medications may still be required for a short time during this time to maintain blood pressure control and to minimise risk for heart, brain, kidney, and blood vessel problems. (Unsplash)

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Endocrinologists also stress that not every high blood pressure is an ‘essential hypertension’ – that's when blood pressure rises without a particular identifiable cause. In certain patients, hypertension can also be secondary, for example, as a result of other conditions that need correct medical assessment and specific therapy.

Causes of hypertension

Some hormonal disturbances that can cause high blood pressure to stay high are:

Primary Hyperaldosteronism is one of the more common hormonal causes of hypertension. According to Dr Vahid, other hormonal problems, such as thyroid problems, can play a role as well. Hypertension can also be caused by renal artery stenosis, a narrowing of the blood flow to the kidneys, in some patients.

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These secondary causes must be specifically sought in younger people with hypertension, in those where blood pressure is hard to control, and in those who need more than one blood pressure medicine.

Primary Hyperaldosteronism is one of the more common hormonal causes of hypertension. (Pexel)

He emphasised the importance of lifestyle changes, but urged people not to treat their hypertension on their own, without medical evaluation. Long-term complications can be prevented by identifying the underlying cause, having regular checks on your blood pressure, and seeking treatment if needed, in order to help ensure good cardiovascular health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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