Can men also get skin boosters? Facial aesthetics expert shares why demand is on the rise

Skin boosters are increasingly relevant in this space because they focus on skin quality rather than facial shape. They are injectable skin-quality treatments designed to improve hydration, texture, smoothness, and freshness, rather than to contour, volumise, or reshape the face.

The new male aesthetic concern is not beauty. It is visual fatigue — the tired, dull, or stressed look that does not match how a man feels, performs, or presents himself. For many men, the request is rarely, “Make me look different.” More often, it is, “Why do I look tired when I do not feel tired?” This shift reflects a larger change in male grooming. Men are becoming more open to aesthetic treatments, but they are usually seeking maintenance, not a makeover. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reema Arora, facial aesthetics expert and founder of the Face Clinic, New Delhi, decodes the rise in skin boosters for men.

The growing demand is also linked to professional visibility. Video calls, high-pressure work, travel, fitness, and client-facing roles have made men more aware of how fatigue shows on the face. Looking rested and well-maintained is increasingly seen as part of personal presentation, not vanity. “Male aesthetics is moving from vanity to maintenance. The goal is not to make the face look treated, but to improve skin quality while preserving identity,” explains Dr Reema.

Dr Reema highlighted that male skin can be thicker and oilier, with visible pores, shaving-related irritation, dehydration , rough texture or dullness often worsened by pollution, sun exposure, stress, travel, late nights and screen-heavy lifestyles. With rising pollution and lifestyle stress, many men are noticing skin that looks tired or depleted even when they feel otherwise well. “In this context, skin boosters are not about changing the face; they may help support hydration, texture, and overall skin quality, helping the skin look healthier, calmer, and better supported when used as part of a doctor-led plan,” said Dr Reema.

However, Dr Reema highlighted that a doctor-led assessment remains important because not every tired-looking face needs a skin booster. Sometimes the cause may be pigmentation, acne scarring, volume loss, under-eye hollowing, poor sleep, weight changes, or skin laxity. Skin boosters can improve hydration, texture, and skin fatigue, but they are not a substitute for treating deeper structural or medical concerns when those are the real issue. “For men, the best aesthetic result is often the one no one can identify. They simply look better rested, sharper, and more in control,” says Dr Reema.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.