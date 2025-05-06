Can scalp massages help in stopping hair thinning and hair loss?

Scalp massage is a DIY treatment that is often touted as a hair loss solution but does it really work? Studies show that scalp massage can stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles, feeding them with the nutrients they need to produce healthy hair. Scalp massage for hair growth? Haircare experts reveal what really works and what doesn’t.(Image by Unsplash)

Can rubbing your scalp stop hair fall?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi, Medical Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, shared, “Scalp massages can improve blood circulation, reduce stress, and may support better absorption of hair growth products. While they offer relaxation and may promote a healthier scalp environment, they are not a standalone solution for thinning hair—especially when underlying causes are more complex.”

She revealed, “Hair thinning can be due to various factors, including genetics (like androgenetic alopecia) and hormonal imbalances (such as PCOS or thyroid dysfunction). In such cases, scalp massage alone will not reverse hair loss.”

Regular exercise and scalp massage helps in stimulating circulation and delivering oxygen to the hair follicles, further encouraging growth. (Unsplash)

According to Dr Debeshi, a dermatologist or physician's evaluation is essential to identify the root cause and recommend targeted treatments—ranging from topical solutions like minoxidil to advanced therapies like PRP, microneedling or supplements. She said, “While scalp massages can be a beneficial part of a hair care routine, they should be paired with medical evaluation and appropriate treatment for effective results in cases of genetic or hormonal hair thinning.”

Truth about scalp massage and hair growth

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Niti Gaur, MD, Board Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Citrine Clinic in Gurgaon, highlighted that scalp massage has been shown to have the following benefits:

• It conditions and lubricates the scalp

• It enhances blood circulation, by dilating the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue. This improves the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the scalp.

• It nourishes your hair-shafts and strengthens the roots of your hair, enhancing new hair growth while strengthening the existing hair.

• It distributes the natural oils of the hair evenly, improving the hair lustre.

• It helps to safeguard the hair from the harmful effects of sun and bad weather by boosting its resilience over time.

• It replenishes and rejuvenates dry, damaged hair, and prevents split ends.

• It relaxes the mind: as excessive stress may lead to hairfall, scalp massages may contribute to a reduction in hairfall by their relaxing effect.

Dr Niti Gaur revealed, “Few studies, which have been conducted, have shown that participants who were doing regular scalp massages, were reported to have reduced hairfall. However, the number of participants in these studies was very less and the subjects did not have any hairfall. Therefore, further studies are needed to validate the above findings.”

Massage your scalp with hair oils to flaunt healthy and thicker hair.(Unsplash)

The haircare expert concluded, “The cause of hairfall is usually multifactorial, and requires a thorough clinical assessment and laboratory evaluation to identify the underlying causes. While scalp massages may have some benefits, hairfall requires proper evaluation and treatment by the dermatologist, to address its root cause.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.