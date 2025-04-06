Can women conceive while having ovarian cyst? Surgeon explains symptoms, treatment

Ovarian cysts are a common phenomenon that keep coming and going. When they do not persist for a long period of time, these cysts are usually considered harmless. However, ultrasonography helps in determining the status of the cysts. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sampada Dessai, consultant, gynecological cancer and robotic surgeon, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim said, “Only if the cysts are large persistent growing with time or suspected to be precancerous or cancerous. they need to be treated before conceiving. Nowadays, with the increased use of ultrasonography, ovarian cysts are commonly found during pregnancy. Not all cysts are harmful; in fact, most are not.” Also read | Ovarian cysts: Warning signs, causes, types, treatment and all you want to know Ovarian cysts are usually considered harmless.(Pexels)

What are the symptoms of ovarian cysts?

“Most cysts do not have any symptoms and are detected on routine ultrasonography during pregnancy. Rarely, if they are large or undergo twisting, rupture, or a sudden increase in size, they may produce symptoms like pain, and abdominal distension, or may be felt by a doctor during examination. Some cysts, if large enough, may cause preterm labour or interfere with normal delivery,” Dr Sampada Dessai added.

Diagnosis of ovarian cysts

"The first investigation of choice if a cyst is suspected is ultrasonography. Ultrasonography assesses cyst size, characteristics, blood flow to the cyst, and any associated features to rule out cancer. MRI is safe in pregnancy and helps to better delineate the cyst. Tumor markers are blood tests that help determine if the cyst is cancerous. However, some of these test results may be altered due to pregnancy itself and may not always be reliable," the surgeon explained.

Know diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cysts.(Shutterstock)

How to treat ovarian cysts?

"The treatment of ovarian cysts during pregnancy depends on the nature and size of the cyst, the patient's symptoms, the impact of the cyst on pregnancy or vice versa, and the gestational age at which the cyst is detected. Most cysts are simple, fluid-filled, and less than 5 cm in size, and they disappear on their own over time. A very small percentage of cysts require intervention during pregnancy," Dr Sampada Dessai highlighted. The surgeon further added that pregnancy is safe even with ovarian cysts, however one needs to keep carefully evaluating for medical intervention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.