Cancer patients beware: These radiation therapy myths could cost you

What is radiation therapy or radiotherapy?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr (Lt Col) Ashok Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head - Radiation Oncology at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad's Sector-8, answered, “It is a form of cancer therapy wherein high energy beams are used to treat the cancer. It is a clinical modality dealing with the use of ionizing radiations in the treatment of patients with malignant cancers (and occasionally benign diseases).”

He revealed, “The aim of radiation therapy is to deliver a precise measured dose of radiation to a defined tumour volume with as minimal damage as possible to surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in eradication of the tumour, a high quality of life and prolongation of survival or palliation of symptoms at a reasonable cost.”

In addition to curative efforts, radiation therapy plays a major role in cancer management in the effective palliation or prevention of symptoms of the disease. Dr Ashok Kumar asserted, “Pain can be alleviated, luminal patency can be restored, skeletal integrity can be preserved, and organ function can be re-established with minimal morbidity with the ultimate goal of killing the cancer cells while sparing as many healthy cells as possible.”

What are types of radiation are there?

Dr Ashok Kumar highlighted, “The most common form of radiation is called external beam radiation therapy which delivers precise treatment called IGRT/IMRT/3D-CRT/VMAT/SRS/SRT along with 4 D Gating (DIBH/ Respiratory Gating). Typically the X-rays are formed in the machine called linear accelerator which rotates around the patient to deliver radiation from many beam angles. Other forms being electrons and high end radiation techniques like Proton beam therapy. ”

He added, “Another common type of radiation treatment is called brachytherapy wherein the radiation dose is delivered internally in the centre of tumour just like the “SURGICAL STRIKE”. This therapy is used for cervical, uterine, prostate cancer, and breast cancer among others. The treatment involves the use of small radioactive sources that are placed inside the body either permanently or temporarily.”

Radiation therapy myths

Dr Ashok Kumar debunked some common myths surrounding radiation therapy -

1. Radiation therapy is only for last stage of cancer treatment

This is not true. There are many cancers where radiation has been used upfront to treat cancers as a definitive modality of therapy with complete cure. It in such cases may be combined with chemotherapy only to boost the effectiveness of radiation therapy. Hence, it is wrong to say that radiation is used only for last stages in cancer therapy.

2. Severe side effects

This is not true. With the advent of latest technologies and advancement in treatment modalities in radiation therapy the side effects are very minimal and limited to the duration of radiation therapy only. However, some side effects may persist even after completion of radiation therapy but they can be managed without major interventional strategies. Hence the radiation therapy is very safe and effective with minimal side effects.

3. You cannot walk during radiation therapy

There is no restriction on working during the radiation therapy however it is advisable to take rest during the therapy to avoid any complications.

4. Outdated and ineffective

Radiation therapy is the most integral part of any cancer treatment and with the technological advancements, precise nature of therapy, low cost and affordability , this is the most effective form of therapy for many cancer’s.

5. Radiation therapy is painful

No, radiation therapy is painless. Patients may feel some discomfort during procedure of mold making or positioning devices which is a important component of radiation therapy but overall the procedure is completely painless.

6. Generalised hair loss

No, the radiation therapy does not cause generalised hair loss but it is limited only to the area being treated with radiation therapy. However for scalp hair loss there are many other options like using a wig for general / aesthetic appearance. This type of hair loss is completely different from chemotherapy induced hair loss which is generalised.

7. Makes one radioactive

This is completely false. A patient on radiation therapy can live normally in the family and the family members do not have to worry about being in the vicinity of patient.

Dr Ashok Kumar concluded, “Understanding the facts about radiation therapy can help alleviate fears and misconceptions, allowing patients to make informed decisions about their treatment options. By busting these common myths, we hope to provide clarity and support to those navigating their cancer journey. Together we shall prevail over cancer.”

