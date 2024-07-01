‘Can’t watch children suffer’: On National Doctor’s Day, doctors share their biggest challenges, fears and wins

National Doctor’s Day 2024: Doctors, with their selfless service, commitment and resilience, ensure that we have a safe space to visit with our worries, tension, fears and diseases. Doctors can fix everything – this is the ultimate belief and trust that common people put on medical professionals. But how is it being on the other side of the desk? HT Lifestyle spoke to doctors from multiple specialisations to understand their journey, achievements, cherished moments, fears, successes and heartbreaking failures. National Doctor’s Day 2024: On this special day, we look at healthcare from the lens of the doctors.(Unsplash)

Being a doctor is extremely rewarding and fulfilling

Being a doctor is a selfless profession, with commitment to ensure that the patient gets better.(Unsplash)

Dr. Manan Vora, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sports Medicine Expert and Content Creator, shared his pride in being in this profession: “Being a doctor is incredibly fulfilling. Not many jobs offer the satisfaction of being able to heal someone and relieve their pain. It's deeply rewarding to make a direct impact on someone's life and see the positive changes you've brought about. At the end of each day, it's hard not to smile knowing you've made a real difference.”

But what happens when patients do not understand the noble reason of the profession?

Dr Oishika Chakraborty, MBBS, MD OBGYN, pointed out the recent surge in the tendency of violence against doctors. She further spoke about the straining and mentally demanding aspects of the profession. Taking a break and detaching from the profession and the patients can be mentally stressful for the Doctors as well. “One important thing I wish people understood about us as doctors is that, despite our extensive training and expertise, we are ultimately human,” Dr Manan Vora said. “Providing care for terminally ill patients, delivering unfavourable diagnoses, and supporting grieving families are profoundly heart-wrenching experiences. This constant exposure to human suffering necessitates an emotional fortitude that can be both daunting and draining,” added Pankaj Sugaonkar, Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune.

A Paediatrician tends to an infant.(Unsplash)

For a Paediatric, navigating the emotional turmoil of the parents who brought in their ill child can be very distressing. “There are certain cases, like cancer, rare diseases, and untreatable conditions, that force us to deliver heartbreaking news to parents, telling them that there are no cures. It's profoundly painful to watch children suffer, to see a once playful child succumb to illness, and to witness the immense pain in parents' eyes after losing their child. These experiences take an emotional toll, often leading to sleepless nights as we grapple with the weight of these tragedies,” shared Dr. Imran Patel, MBBS, MD (Paediatrics) Director, Asian Children Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Nothing more rewarding than watching a patient get better

A Therapist tries to address mental and emotional health of the patient, and improves their perspective.(Unsplash)

While we focus on physical health and well-being, it is equally important to stress on the importance of seeking help in case of mental disorders. The mind-body connection is real, and when we neglect mental health, we fall short of building a healthy and happy life. For Dr Rahul Chandhok, Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, the daily challenges in his job include balancing evaluations with patients within a limited time. He also addressed the issue of stigma attached to mental health, and how therapy is only effective when it is treated as a two-way street.

But it is equally rewarding to watch patients get better and thrive in their lives. “A shy, withdrawn patient blossomed after treatment. Years later, they ran into me, brimming with confidence, and shared how they were now a successful teacher. Moments like that make the challenges worthwhile,” Dr Rahul Chandhok shared a sweet anecdote from his professional journey.

How do doctors deal with chronic illnesses of patients such as Cancer?

Watching a patient suffer due to Cancer can be difficult for a Doctor to experience.(Unsplash)

“It is hard to see so much suffering and sometimes face the death of patients with whom we develop a kinship because of the long-term follow-up and long treatments,” Dr Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson of Radiation oncology and Cancer Center, Medanta - The Medicity, shared.

What about pets? How do we make life better for them?

The quality of life of a pet is determined by the food they eat.(Unsplash)

Pets become a part of our family in no time. They are the ones we tend to and count on to make the house a home. They walk right into our hearts the day we bring them home. However, the food they eat has a huge impact on their health - something, which is important for pet parents to know. Here's where a Pet Nutritionist comes in. “I am a firm believer that food is medicine, before even choosing to get certified in companion animal nutrition, my inspiration to learn more about nutrition, came from small changes I made to my own pet's diet (inclusion of fresh meats, veggies and other species appropriate ingredients) which helped resolve his recurring acidity and skin issues. Being a nutritionist allows me to educate pet parents about how to feed their pets better, whilst helping those with recurring issues tweak their diets and watch their pets flourish,” shared Anjali Kalachand, Pet Nutritionist and Co-founder of A Better Life.