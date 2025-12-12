⁠Cardamom tea health benefits explained: Reducing inflammation, helping weight loss and more

Cardamom is a popular spice in Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine. Since ancient times, cardamom has been used as a herbal remedy. With a few ingredients, you can prepare delicious cardamom tea this winter for yourself and your family. Among other benefits, cardamom tea can help you fight a cold, prevent bad breath, and lose weight, according to Healthline. There are two varieties of the spice- green cardamom and black cardamom.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The spice has two main varieties - green cardamom and black cardamom. Elettaria cardamomum, often known as green cardamom, has a robust, somewhat sweet flavour. Amomum cardamomum, often known as black cardamom, has a smokier flavour that is accentuated by a cool scent and hints of mint.

Cardamom tea benefits

The immune system can be strengthened by the vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre included in cardamom tea. It has anti-inflammatory qualities. It may help reduce inflammation, reducing instances of sore throat. Cardamom also lowers blood pressure.

According to Healthline, antioxidants, which prevent cell damage and inflammation, are found in abundance in cardamom.

Cardamom tea also helps in maintaining a healthy weight. Cardamom powder supplementation helps prevent fat deposits during high-fat diet consumption.

Thanks to its antibacterial properties, cardamom tea prevents bad breath as well. It also works well against the buildup of plaque and the formation of caries.

Cardamom tea preparation

For a delicious and effective cup of cardamom tea, gather the following ingredients: milk, black tea leaves, black pepper, ground cardamom powder, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, and ground cloves.

In a medium saucepan, bring the milk and water to a rolling boil. Add the cloves, cinnamon, fresh ginger, cardamom, and black pepper to it. Once the water’s temperature reaches 212 degrees Fahrenheit, add black tea leaves to it. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pan, and steep the mixture for 10 minutes. Remove any larger pieces of herbs and spices, as well as any loose tea leaves, using a fine mesh strainer. Use maple syrup or brown sugar to sweeten. Although sugar and other sweeteners can also be used, these two choices work well with the spicy flavour profile.

Elevated levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and liver enzymes may be reduced by cardamom extract. Additionally, the spice may lessen the incidence of fatty liver disease by preventing liver weight and expansion, as per Healthline.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.