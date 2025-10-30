Indraprastha Apollo hospital cardiac surgeon explains how to choose the right cooking oils for heart health

Dietary modifications are usually made to improve cardiovascular health. One of the first food groups people tend to eliminate is fats, which are generally found in cooking oils. However, are fats as unhealthy as it is made out to be? Find out which cooking oils help to keep your heart healthy. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Are you at risk of heart disease? Study reveals eating these foods could reduce your risk of irregular heartbeat

To understand whether it is correct or not, Dr Varun Bansal, consultant cardiac surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who specialises in minimally invasive and robotic cardiac surgery, shared with HT Lifestyle, clarifying that not all fats are bad. In fact, he advised against the practice of complete elimination of fats from diet.

Describing how the body needs fats, he said, “Fats provide energy, build cell membranes, support hormone production and brain function, and help absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. They also promote satiety, slowing digestion and supporting healthy weight management, which is an important factor in heart health.”

Instead of focusing on complete elimination, selective elimination is the way forward. Dr Bansal emphasised that the real focus should be on identifying harmful fats and replacing them with healthier alternatives.

Which ones should you watch out for?

Avoid using cooking oil with trans fat. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Some types are harmful when used for cooking, more so if consumed in excess.

Dr Bansal explained, "The greatest threat comes from trans fats, the unsaturated fatty acids oxidised by repeated heating. Found in fried foods, baked goods and processed meats, they accelerate plaque build-up and are strongly linked to heart disease.” When fried foods, which are made with oil with trans fat, are regularly eaten, they increase the risk of developing heart disease.

There are some staple oils which are seen as healthy because they are plant-based, but if one relies on them excessively, then it may disrupt a delicate balance.

“Another concern is the prolonged consumption of soybean oil and other seed oils, which are rich in omega-6 fatty acids," Dr Bansal added. Maintaining the balance between omega-6 and omega-3 is crucial for heart health.

He further added, "Excess omega-6 intake skews the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, often reaching 20:1 in modern diets compared to an evolutionary balance of about 1:1. A higher ratio is associated with increased risk of CVD, cancer and overall mortality.”

In other words, our ancestors ate a balanced diet, keeping an equal portion of omega-6 and omega-3. But nowadays, modern diets' foods push omega-6 intake to too high levels, damaging this delicate balance and causing inflammation.

Instead of omega-6-rich oils, he recommended omega-3-rich oils like especially flaxseed oil and walnut oil, which have anti-inflammatory properties to help lower cardiovascular risk.

What are the better alternatives?

So what are the better alternatives one can turn to? The cardiac surgeon said, “Traditional fats such as desi ghee and coconut oil have long been part of Indian diets and are recognised for their nutritional value.” These have been integral to Indian cooking for generations.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids help to lower cholesterol levels. There are cooking oils which contain this. “Other heart-supportive oils include olive, avocado, flaxseed and canola, which provide beneficial polyunsaturated fatty acids,” Dr Bansal recommended.

There's one oil that continues to stir debate on whether it is healthy or not. That oil is palm oil. As per Harvard Health's 2024 report, palm oil, however, is a better choice than high-trans fat, and even a safer choice than butter.

Even Dr Bansal agreed, revealing it has beneficial nutrients, as he added, “Palm oil offers a balanced mix of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, along with vitamin E and precursors of vitamin A.”

But the Harvard report further added that vegetable oils, like olive oil and canola oil, which are naturally liquid at room temperature, should still be the first choice.

Or if for desi alternatives, then as the cardiac surgeon recommended, traditional options like desi ghee or omega-3 rich oils.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.