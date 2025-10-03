Nutritionist rates ‘popular Indian cooking oils’; shares which are best for daily use and which you should avoid totally

With so many cooking oils available in Indian kitchens, it's hard to know which ones are actually healthy. From heart health to everyday use, some oils can do more harm than good. Leema Mahajan, nutritionist and weight-loss specialist, in her September 26 Instagram post, rates popular Indian cooking oils and reveals which are truly heart-healthy for daily use. (Also read: Nutritionist says ‘gut is our second brain’; shares simple diet tips to keep it healthy and balanced ) Nutritionist reviews popular Indian cooking oils, highlighting their pros and cons.

"Every oil has its strengths and weaknesses. Here's what you need to know before choosing," says Leema. Let's take a look at her recommendations:

Groundnut oil: 6/10

Pros: Rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, great for frying puris, pakoras, and parathas.

Cons: Doesn't provide omega-3, so balance with other oils.

Mustard oil: 9/10

Pros: High in monounsaturated fats + some omega-3, heart-friendly and stable at high heat.

Cons: Strong, pungent flavour not liked by everyone.

Sesame oil: 4/10

Pros: Contains antioxidants like sesamol, adds a nutty taste to chutneys and stir-fries.

Cons: Lower smoke point, not good for repeated deep frying.

Rice bran oil: 7/10

Pros: Has oryzanol that helps lower cholesterol, versatile for sabzis and parathas.

Cons: Mostly refined, which reduces natural antioxidants.

Pomace olive oil: Minus

Pros: Contains some healthy fats.

Cons: Chemically extracted, almost no antioxidants, marketed wrongly as "healthy" in India.

Ghee: 8/10

Pros: Gives vitamins A and D, very heat stable, adds amazing flavour to food.

Cons: High in saturated fat, can raise cholesterol if overused.

Coconut oil: 8/10

Pros: Rich in lauric acid and MCTs for quick energy, very stable at high heat.

Cons: Almost 90% saturated fat, which can increase LDL cholesterol.

"Rotate oils based on your cooking style, mustard and groundnut for sabzis, rice bran for parathas, sesame and coconut for regional dishes, ghee for flavour in moderation, and skip pomace olive oil," concludes Leema.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.