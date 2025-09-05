Nutritionist says ‘gut is our second brain’; shares simple diet tips to keep it healthy and balanced

We often think of the gut simply as a place where food is digested, but science and our own experiences show it’s much more than that. Home to trillions of microbes, the gut quietly influences immunity, energy levels, mood, and even heart health. When this ecosystem is balanced, you feel lighter, healthier, and more energetic. When it’s disrupted, it can lead to bloating, low immunity, inflammation, or even chronic health issues. (Also read: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares one thing women must check before dating men: ‘Can he…’ ) Gut health relies on a balanced diet featuring plant-based foods, including nuts and fermented items.(Freepik)

Supporting gut health isn’t about relying on a single food, it’s about making the right choices consistently. Incorporating whole grains, fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts like almonds, seeds, and fermented foods can help nurture a diverse and resilient microbiome, keeping your gut and your body at its best.

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, shares with HT Lifestyle why gut health is crucial, and how simple dietary choices can support a balanced microbiome.

Your “second brain” at work

The gut is often referred to as the body’s second brain, and for good reason. A good microbiome helps us absorb nutrients more efficiently, strengthens our immunity, and keeps inflammation in check, factors directly linked to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. The gut also communicates with the brain through the vagus nerve, influencing mental well-being and mood. In short, when your gut thrives, so does the rest of your body.

A healthy gut is supported by diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts like almonds. (Shutterstock)

Caring for your gut begins with the food you eat daily. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and seeds provide the fibre and plant compounds that feed beneficial bacteria. Fermented foods, such as curd, yoghurt and kefir, as well as traditional Indian staples like idli and dosa, can introduce healthy bacteria. Conversely, reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods and added sugars can prevent harmful microbes from taking over. These small, everyday choices create the environment for a diverse and resilient gut microbiome.

Why you should include almonds in your diet

Among gut-friendly foods, almonds stand out for their unique nutritional profile. They are rich in fibre and polyphenols, which act as natural prebiotics feeding beneficial bacteria and supporting their growth.

There’s no magic bullet for gut health. Instead, it’s about creating consistent habits that support your microbiome: eating a variety of plant-based foods, staying hydrated, keeping active, and managing stress. Within this lifestyle, almonds are a simple yet powerful choice. A small handful provides protein, healthy fats, some of the vitamins, minerals, and the fibre your gut bacteria thrive on.

At the end of the day, gut health is the foundation of well-being. By nourishing it with the right foods like almonds we’re investing in stronger immunity, better digestion, healthier hearts, and even calmer minds.

