Cardiologist reveals 5 kitchen items that cause more harm than you think: Gas stoves to nonstick pans

Are your kitchen items silently harming your health in the long run? Cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra, known for regularly sharing valuable health insights on Instagram, recently highlighted the importance of using safe kitchen essentials. In his post shared on May 17, Dr. Chopra pointed out five everyday kitchen items that may seem harmless but could pose serious health risks over time. Also read | Toxic items in your kitchen you need to get rid of for good Gas stoves lead to indoor air pollution.(Pexels)

“Think your kitchen is safe? These 5 everyday items might be doing more harm than good. It’s time to rethink what you cook with—not just what you cook,” he wrote.

1. Nonstick pans:

Overheating cookware can release toxic fumes, and scratches may leach harmful chemicals. Older pans with PFOA and PFAS chemicals can accumulate in the body, posing health risks. These chemicals are linked to hormone disruption, immune system effects, and long-term toxicity.

What to use instead: Choose stainless steel, cast iron, glass, or ceramic cookware and avoid overheating or damaged pans. Also read | Cooking dinner for your loved ones? Here’s how you might be harming their health

2. Aluminium foil:

When used with acidic foods or at high temperatures, aluminum foil can leach metal into your meals. Long-term exposure has been associated with neurological issues and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. It’s also non-biodegradable, making it harmful to both your health and the planet.

What to use instead: Use parchment paper for baking, and glass or silicone containers for reheating and storage.

3. Plastic food containers:

Many plastics, especially older or low-grade ones, can leach harmful chemicals like BPA, BPS, and phthalates, particularly when microwaved or used with oily, acidic, or hot foods. These disrupt hormones, affect fertility, and weaken immune response. Black plastic is often made from recycled electronic waste and may be toxic.

What to use instead: Store food in glass, ceramic, or stainless-steel containers. Avoid microwaving any plastic, even if it’s microwave safe.

4. Plastic cooking utensils:

When exposed to heat, plastic spatulas and spoons can release toxic additives like flame retardants, dyes, and microplastics. These can enter your food and accumulate in your body, contributing to inflammation and long-term toxicity. Frequent cooking with plastic increases this exposure.

What to use instead: Replace with wooden, bamboo, or stainless-steel utensils. They’re safer, more durable, and eco-friendly.

5. Gas stoves:

Gas stoves release indoor air pollutants like benzene, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide, which can increase the risk of asthma, respiratory infections, and even cancer. Homes with poor ventilation face the highest risks, especially children and elderly. Also read | Doctor says this common kitchen mistake could be raising your cholesterol without you knowing it

What to use instead: Use induction or electric cooktops for cleaner air. At minimum, improve ventilation: open windows, install an exhaust fan or chimney, and use an air purifier if possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.