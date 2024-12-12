Cooking dinner for your loved ones? Here’s how you might be harming their health

We spend a significant portion of our time in the day in the kitchen making food. While it’s a nice feeling to make dinner for our loved ones, t can also cause exposure to indoor pollutants. According to a recent study led by Christian Pfrang, University of Birmingham, the way we cook food can be the reason of indoor pollution. Also read | Think you’re safe indoors? Common household items that make poor AQI even worse The study noted that every time we cook food, two types of pollutants are released in the air.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study noted that every time we cook food, two types of pollutants are released in the air - particulate matter (tiny airborne particles that can penetrate deep into your lungs) and volatile organic compounds (gases released during cooking). Particulate matters are tiny particles that stay suspended in the air, while volatile organic compounds are gaseous chemicals released in the air when we cook. Also read | Your home AQI is more polluted than you think? 5 shocking ways you are making it worse

These pollutants can be unpleasant in nature, but they are a lot more than that. They are harmful and are linked to several illnesses, including heart failure, cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, lung diseases, respiratory infections, asthma attacks, and increased cancer risk.

Know how different cooking methods can cause indoor pollution.(Pexels)

Which cooking method is safe?

However, this issue is fixable. With the right cooking methods, we can bring down the level of indoor pollutants in our homes.

The study observed that pan-frying food can pollute the kitchen the most, releasing particulate matter levels of around 93 micrograms per cubic meter. Stir-frying was a close second to contributing to indoor pollution, while deep-frying was observed to be causing lot less pollution. Also read | Ways to improve indoor air quality and reduce air pollution in your home

Boiling and air-frying turned out to be the safest methods of cooking, which produced minimal pollutants, barely above background levels.

Oil quantity and indoor pollution:

More oil is always associated with increased health risk. However, the study had shocking revelations where it was observed that using less oil to cook can actually contribute to more indoor pollution. The researchers explained that using more oil helps in distributing the heat more evenly, which prevents the food from getting overheated. This can significantly reduce indoor pollutants to be released in the air. Also read | Indoor pollution can damage your lungs; 6 ways to improve your home air quality

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.