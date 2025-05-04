Doctor says this common kitchen mistake could be raising your cholesterol without you knowing it

In a world filled with dietary advice, cholesterol often emerges as a source of confusion; making it one of the most misunderstood aspects of health and nutrition. A widespread misconception is that all cholesterol is harmful for health and is blamed for causing heart diseases. Busting cholesterol myths with the right cooking oils.(Image by Pexels)

Setting the record straight in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Ltd., addressed these myths in an aim to empower readers to make informed dietary choices for a healthier heart—including choosing the right cooking oil to support better cholesterol management.

Clearing the air about cholesterol, Dr Shilpa Vora said, “It’s not all bad, and it plays a bigger role than you might think. There are two main types – LDL (low-density lipoprotein), commonly referred to as bad cholesterol and HDL (high-density lipoprotein), or good cholesterol. LDL can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, while HDL helps remove LDL from the bloodstream, supporting your heart health.”

It is important to consume food items that are loaded with Vitamin B12 and good cholesterol. Items such as olive oil, nuts and seeds are rich in these nutrients and can help in keeping the body healthy.

The expert revealed, “Cooking oils play a crucial role here. Oils with a healthy balance of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) can play a key role in managing cholesterol—helping to lower LDL levels while boosting HDL. Now with a clearer understanding of cholesterol and its impact on heart health, it’s important to address some common misconceptions that may lead to a false sense of security.”

Myth 1: “I’m young, so cholesterol isn’t my concern.”

Think cholesterol is only a worry after 40? Think again! Dr Shilpa Vora highlighted, “Cholesterol issues aren’t limited by age. With screen-heavy routines, skipped meals and late-night snacking on the rise, cholesterol can sneak up on anyone, even in your 20’s but the good news is, it’s never too early to adopt heart-smart habits.”

Sattu is also high in fibre which makes it ideal for cutting cholesterol and safeguarding your heart(Shutterstock)

She suggested, “Simple changes like choosing the right cooking oil and staying physically active can go a long way in managing cholesterol. Opting for multi-sourced edible oils for daily use provides nutrition and helps maintain a good balance of healthy fatty acids like MUFA and PUFA which further support heart health. Another heart-smart habit to adopt early is incorporating foods rich in heart-healthy fats as a part of your daily diet.”

Myth 2: “There’s no family history, so I’m safe.”

While family history can influence your health but your daily choices play an even bigger one. Dr Shilpa Vora explained, “Even without genetic risk, factors like diet, weight and activity levels impact the cholesterol levels. While curating diets, one should keep in mind that edible oils with excess saturated fats can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol and trans fats are known to raise LDL while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol levels.”

Even though cholesterol problems does not show up at the young age, it can become an issue in the later stage of life. In case of family having the history of high cholesterol, it is important to watch your diet to keep the health problem at bay.

She pointed out, “Blended oils rich in natural antioxidants and nutrients like Vitamin A and D, are a smart choice for heart health. These few small swaps can help you steer clear of both genetic and lifestyle-related cholesterol traps, keeping your heart healthy and happy.”

Myth 3: “I’m thin, so I don’t need to worry about cholesterol.”

Cholesterol is not always visible. Dr Shilpa Vora elaborated, “You can have high LDL levels even if you’re slim. A nutritious diet that includes healthy fats, allowing occasional, mindful indulgence in fried foods can contribute to overall well-being without compromising heart health. It’s not about avoiding certain foods altogether but about choosing wisely and making mindful decisions. Regular cholesterol checks are important at any age or body type, helping you stay proactive about your heart health and identify potential risks early.”

Myth 4: “All oils are unhealthy and raise cholesterol”

When it comes to managing cholesterol, not all cooking oils work the same way. Dr Shilpa Vora said, “The truth is, the type of fat in your oil matters more than the oil itself. People often forget that fats are an essential nutrient that the body absolutely must have in order to function naturally at its best. Fats give you energy and cooking oil contains a portion of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which the body cannot do without, as it cannot produce these on its own.”

Olive oil has healthier fats which can reduce cholesterol. (Shutterstock)

Making conscious choices like using the right cooking oil and eating a balanced diet, can help you stay on top of your heart health. Dr Shilpa Vora concluded, “Certain edible oils are specifically blended with compositions that support heart health. There is a specific range of edible oils with compositions that support heart health. Alongside choosing the right fats, small, practical habits like eating seasonal foods, limiting salt and added sugar intake, and staying active helps in supporting your heart. These steps are simple to adopt and especially important to begin early, because caring for your heart isn’t something to postpone. It starts with the everyday choices you make, at an early age.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.