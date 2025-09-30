Cardiologist warns these 2 foods ‘age you faster than you realise’: 1 is caffeine and the other is...

Dr Bhojraj warned that consuming high amounts of sugar and caffeine can accelerate ageing. He took to Instagram on September 25 to discuss the risks associated with sugar and caffeine, and said, “After 20 years as a functional cardiologist and working alongside leading experts in functional medicine, I can tell you this: the problem isn’t just the energy crashes. Sugar and caffeine dependency drives your body into cycles of stress and inflammation that age you faster than you realise.”

What sugar, caffeine dependency does to your body

Dr Bhojraj explained, 'what is happening beneath the surface':

• Blood sugar spikes inflame and scar your arteries, laying the groundwork for cardiovascular disease long before symptoms appear.

• Chronic stimulation from caffeine keeps your nervous system locked in 'fight-or-flight', elevating cortisol and blood pressure while stealing the recovery your body desperately needs.

• The combination disrupts sleep, destabilises energy, and accelerates biological ageing — even in people who otherwise ‘look healthy’.

Break free from cycles of stress and inflammation

By making informed choices about your diet and lifestyle, you can reduce your risk of chronic diseases and improve your overall well-being. Dr Bhojraj said, “I’ve seen patients break free from these cycles (of stress and inflammation) and within just 12 weeks, their blood pressure drops, their sleep deepens, and their lab markers move in the right direction. Your cravings aren’t a weakness. They’re signals. Signals that your body is running on the wrong fuel. And the good news is: you can change it.”

Click here to learn about 6 healthy food swaps to support your health – know the alternatives to white bread, ice cream, sugary beverages, and more.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.