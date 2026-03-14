Cardiovascular surgeon shares 3 aspects of heart surgery that still amaze him after 25 years: ‘The heart restarts on…’

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared three aspects of heart surgery that continue to amaze him even after decades in the operating room. In an Instagram video shared on March 13, the surgeon explains that despite his years of clinical experience, certain elements of heart surgery remain truly fascinating and remarkable.

Heart surgery is often seen as one of the most complex and high-stakes procedures in modern medicine. Yet, behind the precision, technology and years of surgical training lies something equally remarkable – the extraordinary resilience of the human body. From hearts restarting on their own to organs recovering after extreme conditions in the operating room, the body can perform astonishing feats that continue to fascinate even surgeons who have spent decades performing these procedures.

The heart stops during surgery According to Dr London, the majority of heart surgeries performed around the world involve temporarily stopping the heart. What many people may find surprising, he notes, is that once the procedure is complete, the heart often resumes beating and pumping on its own.

The heart surgeon highlights, “The majority of heart surgery that's done around the world involves stopping the heart. And amazingly, once we're done with a complicated operation, the heart restarts on its own. I can still remember almost 30 years ago when I saw this for the first time. I was totally amazed and even after 10,000 operations, I'm still in awe.”

Surgery requires low body temperature Dr London explains that during certain operations, surgeons cool the body to as low as 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. This technique, known as deep hypothermic circulatory arrest, places the body in a hibernation-like state, helping protect vital organs while blood circulation is temporarily stopped. Once normal body temperature is gradually restored, the organs begin functioning normally again.

He elaborates, “When we do certain operations, we cool the body all the way down to 18 to 22° Celsius. That's like 65 to 72° Fahrenheit. This actually protects the organs of the body. It's called deep hypothermic circulatory arrest because we actually turn the heart-lung machine off. (This) puts the body in a hibernating state. The body, with rewarming, regains normal function, and in most people, all of the organs work normally. It's absolutely incredible.”

Surgery builds relationships of trust The heart surgeon emphasises that being entrusted with a patient’s care is a privilege that continues to humble and amaze him. Patients quite literally place their lives – their hearts – in his hands, a responsibility that fosters a profound bond between doctor and patient. The significance of these relationships, he says, is what has kept him deeply motivated throughout the years.

Dr London explains, “Finally, it's relationships. I've been given this honour, this privilege to build trust and earn people's trust, to truly have their life in my hands, their heart in my hands. And it's the depth of this relationship, the significance of these relationships that's motivated me over the years, and it's something that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life.”

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