Cardiovascular surgeon shares 3 aspects of heart surgery that still amaze him after 25 years: ‘The heart restarts on…’
The human body has the ability to do remarkable things. During complicated procedures like heart surgery, it does things that amazes even seasoned surgeons.
Heart surgery is often seen as one of the most complex and high-stakes procedures in modern medicine. Yet, behind the precision, technology and years of surgical training lies something equally remarkable – the extraordinary resilience of the human body. From hearts restarting on their own to organs recovering after extreme conditions in the operating room, the body can perform astonishing feats that continue to fascinate even surgeons who have spent decades performing these procedures.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared three aspects of heart surgery that continue to amaze him even after decades in the operating room. In an Instagram video shared on March 13, the surgeon explains that despite his years of clinical experience, certain elements of heart surgery remain truly fascinating and remarkable.
The heart stops during surgery
According to Dr London, the majority of heart surgeries performed around the world involve temporarily stopping the heart. What many people may find surprising, he notes, is that once the procedure is complete, the heart often resumes beating and pumping on its own.
The heart surgeon highlights, “The majority of heart surgery that's done around the world involves stopping the heart. And amazingly, once we're done with a complicated operation, the heart restarts on its own. I can still remember almost 30 years ago when I saw this for the first time. I was totally amazed and even after 10,000 operations, I'm still in awe.”
Surgery requires low body temperature
Dr London explains that during certain operations, surgeons cool the body to as low as 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. This technique, known as deep hypothermic circulatory arrest, places the body in a hibernation-like state, helping protect vital organs while blood circulation is temporarily stopped. Once normal body temperature is gradually restored, the organs begin functioning normally again.
He elaborates, “When we do certain operations, we cool the body all the way down to 18 to 22° Celsius. That's like 65 to 72° Fahrenheit. This actually protects the organs of the body. It's called deep hypothermic circulatory arrest because we actually turn the heart-lung machine off. (This) puts the body in a hibernating state. The body, with rewarming, regains normal function, and in most people, all of the organs work normally. It's absolutely incredible.”
Surgery builds relationships of trust
The heart surgeon emphasises that being entrusted with a patient’s care is a privilege that continues to humble and amaze him. Patients quite literally place their lives – their hearts – in his hands, a responsibility that fosters a profound bond between doctor and patient. The significance of these relationships, he says, is what has kept him deeply motivated throughout the years.
Dr London explains, “Finally, it's relationships. I've been given this honour, this privilege to build trust and earn people's trust, to truly have their life in my hands, their heart in my hands. And it's the depth of this relationship, the significance of these relationships that's motivated me over the years, and it's something that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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