CBSE result: Psychologist warns 5 things parents should avoid saying to students that may backfire

For many students, this phase is very vulnerable as they also simultaneously navigate entrance exams, college admissions and uncertainty about the future.

In such emotionally charged moments, parents play an important role in shaping the atmosphere at home through their reactions and responses. Essentially, they are authority figures, so children look up to them and recalibrate their own emotions to their reactions. And even otherwise children may experience a range of emotions after seeing their results, whether the marks matched their expectations or not. So at this juncture, what parents say is important, because even well-meaning comments can backfire, albeit unintentionally and hit the child's confidence and self-worth.

To gain a more nuanced understanding of what parents should and should not say during this sensitive time, HT Lifestyle spoke with child psychologist, Preeti Kwatra, co-founder and CEO of Petals Preschool and Daycare. She brought clarity to how important words are, and even the well-intentioned ones can sometimes carry unintended meanings that children can interpret otherwise.

“Children are always building a picture of who they are. A compliment with a hidden sting doesn't fade; it settles in and starts colouring that picture. We may not control every space they grow through, but we can be mindful of the voices that become their inner voice,” she described on the nuances.

Irrespective of the result, parents may try to console, comfort, or praise their children, but the wording is important.

The psychologist listed certain phrases and explained why they may unintentionally backfire, affecting a child's confidence, emotional expression, and self-worth over time: