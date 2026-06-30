Chennai fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 5 weight loss tips for women going through perimenopause

Menopause is often recognised as one of the most challenging transitions in a woman's life, but the years leading up to it can be just as brutal. During perimenopause, shifting hormone levels can make weight loss feel more difficult than it once did, even when you're following the same routine. Instead of fighting against these changes with restrictive diets or punishing workouts, the key is to work with your body, adapting your habits to support its changing needs with patience and consistency.

Read more to find out how to navigate weight loss during perimenopause. (Pexel)

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Also Read | Working out everyday yet the scale refuses to budge? Fitness coach shares 4 mistakes that may be preventing weight loss

Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath – founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy – is sharing five weight loss tips for women navigating perimenopause. In an Instagram video shared on June 20, the fitness coach highlights, “If you are a woman going through perimenopause and you're trying to lose weight, these five tips will be very useful during this difficult time.”

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Don’t eat too less

{{^usCountry}} Raj highlights that while reducing your calorie intake is essential for creating a calorie deficit, excessive restriction can do more harm than good. Extreme dieting can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and metabolism, potentially slowing your metabolic rate, increasing cravings, and making overeating more likely in the long run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj highlights that while reducing your calorie intake is essential for creating a calorie deficit, excessive restriction can do more harm than good. Extreme dieting can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and metabolism, potentially slowing your metabolic rate, increasing cravings, and making overeating more likely in the long run. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Don't eat too less. Restriction is necessary, yes, but excessive restriction is counterproductive. For weight loss, you want mild to moderate hunger for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours before each meal. That's it. Nothing extreme, no deprivation because eating too less will cause further hormonal dysregulation, slow down in metabolism, and invariably result in overeating.”

Don’t push yourself too hard

According to the fitness trainer, one or two challenging workouts a week are enough, and there's no need to push your body through intense cardio or HIIT sessions every day. He explains that excessive training can actually hinder weight loss, as overtraining may elevate cortisol levels, increasing stress on the body and potentially encouraging fat storage rather than fat loss.

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Raj emphasises, “Don't push yourself too hard with cardio. One to two hard training sessions a week is fine, but if you're killing yourself doing cardio or HIIT type sessions multiple times a week, that is not helping because overtraining results in elevated cortisol and that makes it hard for you to lose weight.”

Prioritise sleep

Maintaining a healthy sleep routine can become more challenging during perimenopause, but Raj stresses that prioritising rest is essential. He recommends going to bed earlier, taking short naps when needed, and creating a cool, comfortable sleep environment to improve sleep quality. He also suggests that some people may benefit from magnesium glycinate supplementation.

He explains, “Prioritise sleep. I know this is hard for you right now, especially if you're experiencing symptoms, but please try. Get to bed early. Make your sleeping room cold, dark, and quiet. Take naps whenever possible. Supplement with magnesium glycinate. Do whatever you need to do to improve the quality and quantity of your sleep.”

Increase daily activity

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Beyond structured workouts, Raj recommends staying physically active throughout the day. Simple habits such as walking more, taking regular movement breaks, and choosing the stairs whenever possible can increase your overall daily energy expenditure, making it easier to burn calories.

The fitness coach notes, “Increase your daily activity. This is the simplest way to burn more calories without affecting your hunger. If you already have a physically active day, then good on you. But if you don't, make sure you walk at least 7,000 to 8,000 steps every day and try and make climbing stairs a daily habit.”

Look beyond the scale

While the number on the scale can be one measure of progress, Raj believes it shouldn't be the only one. He encourages looking beyond your weight and paying attention to how you feel, look, and function day to day. Improvements in energy levels, the way your clothes fit, your strength, mobility, and mental clarity can often be far more meaningful indicators of lasting health and fitness than the number on the scale alone.

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The fitness coach advises, “Look beyond the scale. Your body weight matters, yes, but how you look, feel, and function matters a whole lot more. So ask yourself, how are your energy levels through the day? How do your clothes fit? How strong do you feel? How sharp do you feel? As a general rule, work towards feeling great and not just weighing less.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.