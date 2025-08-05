Chugging coffee to stay awake in the afternoon? 5 drinks that help beat the slump and keep your energy up

Afternoon sluggishness is very common and sometimes even unavoidable as you keep working since morning, and after lunch, you feel tired. It is very tempting to reach out for coffee or tea, but these regular pick-me-up beverages may cause energy crashes later, after a temporary spurt of high energy. This is why it may not be a smart or sustainable solution. To keep energy levels high, you need a smarter and healthier approach. Sometimes you may not even require caffeine. Hydrate when you are working to keep your energy level maintained.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sweta Himatsingka, PhD in nutrition, Nutritionist & Health Coach at Fast&Up India, shared with HT Lifestyle how proper hydration helps to stay alert.

“Your brain is heavily influenced by hydration. Even mild dehydration- just 1-3% of body water loss- can impact memory, alertness and concentration. In elderly adults, symptoms like confusion, irritability and drowsiness are often the first symptoms of dehydration."

Further hydration can be further amped up by making sure it contains electrolytes. “Hydration isn’t just about chugging plain water. Electrolytes, minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, also play a crucial role in keeping the brain sharp and body energised,” the nutritionist explained.

So this implies, instead of carrying tumblers of only coffee, you can add smarter, hydrating options to your desk routine.

The nutritionist listed out 5 drinks you can sip on instead:

1. Cucumber mint coconut cooler

Instructions: Add cucumber, mint, and lemon juice to the coconut water. Let it infuse for 10–15 minutes. Stir and sip chilled.

Add cucumber, mint, and lemon juice to the coconut water. Let it infuse for 10–15 minutes. Stir and sip chilled. Benefits: Coconut water provides natural electrolytes, cucumber hydrates, mint soothes digestion, and lemon supports mental alertness, making it perfect for brain function and energy boost.

2. Lemon-Honey Electrolyte Drink

Ingredients: 2 cups of water, ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, ¼ tsp salt, 2 tbsp honey. Stir the ingredients together until the salt and honey dissolve. You can drink it at room temperature or serve it cold.

Benefits: Lemon drink offers a refreshing boost. It is also a good source of Vitamin C and antioxidants.

3. Carrot juice

Instructions: Blend 2–3 carrots with 150 ml water, add a pinch of salt, and strain.

Blend 2–3 carrots with 150 ml water, add a pinch of salt, and strain. Benefits: Helps combat dehydration and replenishes essential minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium.

4. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is excellent for hydration and helps improve alertness and mental focus during long working hours.

Buttermilk contains calcium, protein and vitamin B.

5. Effervescent hydration drinks

During hectic office hours or midday slumps, a quick electrolyte drink mixed in water can help restore fluid balance, relieve fatigue, and ease muscle tiredness, making it a handy desk companion.

Electrolytes in effervescent format are the best way to stay hydrated; they deliver faster absorption.

