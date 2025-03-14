Clean your ears! Doctor shares post-Holi tips to strengthen immunity, fight allergies and infections

As we bask in the Holi festivities, we should be mindful of the quality of colours we use. Chemicals present in colours can affect our skin, ears, eyes and throat. Naturally-procured colours, on the other hands, can nourish the skin and help us enjoy the festivities. Also read | Holi 2025: Can bhang increase lung cancer risk? Doctor explains health hazards of popular Holi drink Know post-Holi recovery tips to stay healthy.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vijay Verma, consultant- allergy and ENT specialist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "The festival of colors, or Holi, is a moment of celebration and cheer. It is usually followed by an aftermath when people experience a plethora of allergies and infections, mainly in the ears, nose, and throat. Boosting your immunity becomes essential to fight these and ensure a speedy recovery."

Have a balanced diet to boost immune system to prevent allergies.(Pexels)

The doctor further suggested post-Holi tips to stay healthy:

Insert saline drop:

The rich dyes for Holi consist of synthetic chemicals and fine powders that aggravate the nostrils, making people sneeze, nose run, and suffer from allergies. To ward off your nostrils, insert a saline nose drop to dislodge all impurities still inside.

Clean ears after playing Holi:

With Holi, water and colored powder exposure can cause ear infections. The water trapped inside the ear canal provides an environment for bacteria and fungi to develop, causing itchiness and discomfort. To avoid it, clean your ears lightly after playing Holi and do not put sharp objects inside.

Boost immunity with a healthy diet:

Improve your immunity with foods that contain vitamin C, including oranges, which reduce inflammation and prevent infections.

Anti-inflammatory food:

Eat turmeric-rich food, an anti-inflammatory in its own right, and yogurt enriched with probiotics to immunize your gut with a superior defense system and thereby boost your body's own defenses.

Foods rich in antioxidants:

Eating fruits that are rich in antioxidants like kiwi and berries may help boost your immune system. Drinking plenty of water and not eating spicy or acidic food may also avoid any further irritation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.