Holi 2025: Can bhang increase lung cancer risk? Doctor explains health hazards of popular Holi drink

Holi 2025: Holi is almost here and many have already started the festivities. Every year, the festival of colours is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. From playing with colours and water balloons to indulging in bhang consumption and Holi-special delicacies, Holi is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year. Holi 2025: While bhang has been a part of Indian tradition and Holi festivities for centuries, there has been a rising concern about the its effects on health. (Shutterstock)

Bhang is one of the most sought-after Holi drink which is prepared by mixing cannabis with sweets or thandai. While bhang has been a part of Indian tradition and Holi festivities for centuries, there has been a rising concern about the its effects on health.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Mahavir Modi, pulmonologist and sleep specialist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune said, "Bhang is prepared using the leaves and flowers of the cannabis sativa plant and is commonly mixed into drinks like bhang thandai or sweets. Unlike smoking cannabis, which directly affects the lungs, bhang is usually ingested, meaning its effects are absorbed through the digestive system. However, it still contains cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which affect the brain and body."

Can bhang lead to lung cancer risk?

“The primary concern regarding cannabis and lung cancer stems from smoking rather than oral consumption,” the doctor added. He further broke down the risks:

Smoking vs. ingestion:

Smoking cannabis exposes the lungs to harmful chemicals, tar, and carcinogens similar to those found in tobacco, potentially increasing lung cancer risk. Bhang, being consumed orally, does not expose the lungs to smoke or tar, reducing the risk of direct lung damage.

Cannabinoids and their role:

Some studies suggest that cannabinoids, the active compounds in cannabis, may have anti-inflammatory and even anti-cancer properties. However, other research indicates that excessive and long-term cannabis use may suppress the immune system, leading to cellular changes that could contribute to cancer in certain cases.

Bhang is one of the most loved Holi drink.(Shutterstock)

Contaminants and adulteration:

The risk associated with bhang consumption during Holi also depends on purity and preparation. If mixed with tobacco or other harmful substances, it could indirectly increase lung cancer risk.

Other health risks of bhang consumption:

While the lung cancer risk from ingested bhang appears minimal, excessive consumption can cause:

Cognitive impairment: Temporary confusion, altered perception.

Increased heart rate: Raising the risk for heart issues.

Digestive problems: Nausea, vomiting.

Psychiatric effects: Anxiety, paranoia in some individuals.

“For occasional bhang consumption during Holi, the risk of lung cancer is negligible, as it is not smoked. However, individuals with pre-existing conditions, weak immune systems, or a history of substance abuse should consume it cautiously,” Dr Mahavir Modi explained.

