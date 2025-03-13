Holi 2025: Playing Holi during pregnancy? Surgeon shares effect of colours, prevention tips

Holi 2025: One of the most-awaited festivals of the year is here. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a lot of colours, pomp and grandeur all over the country. Played with colours, water guns, water ballons, Holi is the festival of colours that brings people together. Also read | Holi 2025: If colours get into your eyes on Holi, doctor says do this immediately to avoid medical emergency Holi 2025: For pregnant women, it is essential to take precautions to ensure to stay safe during the celebrations. (Shutterstock)

While we enjoy the festival and indulge in Holi-special drinks and delicacies, we should be mindful of the colours and their effect on our nose, ears, eyes, throat and skin.

For pregnant women, it is essential to take precautions to ensure to stay safe during the celebrations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, robotic and laparoscopic surgeon, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, "Pregnant women should stay away from alcohol, bhang, balloon fights, rowdy crowds, loud music, but they also need to be careful about protecting their skin."

How Holi colours can affect pregnant women:

Inhaling powdered colours: Pregnant women should avoid inhaling powdered colors, as the fine particles can be harmful to the respiratory system, causing irritation or even infections. It’s a good idea for pregnant women to wear a mask or avoid color on their face to prevent inhaling dust or powder.

Physical activity and exposure to heat: Playing Holi involves a lot of physical activity and sometimes exposure to hot weather. Pregnant women should drink plenty of water before and after the celebrations and take adequate rest to avoid exhaustion, especially if they are outdoors in the sun for extended periods.

Tips to celebrate a safe Holi.(Shutterstock)

Prevention tips for pregnant women during Holi celebrations:

Wear clothes with long sleeves: It's best to protect your skin by covering it fully with long sleeves and pants, apply a thick layer of moisturiser or oil, avoid excess sun exposure, wear comfortable footwear and stay hydrated.

Avoid colours with chemicals: While using colors, make sure they are devoid of harmful chemicals, like heavy metals (lead and mercury or acids). Pregnant women have more sensitive skin so there may be skin irritation, allergic reactions, and other health issues with them.

Use organic colours: Use organic, natural, plant-based colors made from flowers (e.g., marigold, hibiscus), vegetables (e.g., spinach, beetroot), and other plant-based materials. These colors are much safer for the skin and do not contain harmful toxins.

Cover face and eyes: Be cautious with face and eye areas, as some colors can cause irritation or even long-term damage. Pregnant women should consider covering their face with a scarf and eyes with sunglasses, to protect from direct contact with powders or dyes.

Wash off the colours as soon as possible: After celebrating, it is also important to wash off the colors as soon as possible to prevent skin irritation or infection. But one should avoid bathing with very hot water.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.