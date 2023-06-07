Consume jamun seed powder every day to manage diabetes and blood pressure; know all benefits

Here's an easy recipe.

How to make jamun seed powder

Keep jamun seeds to dry for 2-3 days. After that, the skin of the seeds will easily come off; remove it. Once you have done that, grind them to get a powdery consistency. Take 1 spoon every day with a glass of water. You can also consume jamun seed powder with low fat or almond milk. It has a sweet and tangy taste.

Benefits of jamun seed powder

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post talks about the health benefits of jamun seed powder and how the amazing seeds can help manage various chronic conditions.

"You must be aware of the health benefits of jamun, but how about jamun seed powder? Yes, you read that right. The seeds of your favourite summer fruit, jamun, is useful in managing various conditions," says the nutritionist.

Here are all the wonderful benefits of jamun seed powder:

Helps control diabetes

Batra says the seeds of jamun can be quite beneficial when it comes to managing blood glucose levels and reducing glycosuria.

"The seeds of the fruit have active ingredients called jamboline and jambosine that slow down the rate of sugar released into the blood and increase the insulin levels in the body. Scientifically, it has a low glycaemic index, making it a good option for diabetics," says Batra.

Aids in detoxification

Jamun seed powder is a detoxifying herb which helps to maintain natural urination and sweating.

Boosts liver health

Jamun seed powder acts as a liver stimulant due to its antioxidant property. The antioxidants fight against the damage caused by free radicals and protect the liver cells. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which helps reduce inflammation in the liver.

Helps control blood pressure

Apart from diabetes, jamun can also keep in check high blood pressure levels. Jamun seeds powder contains antioxidants called ellagic acid that may help in keeping a check on rapid fluctuations of blood pressure.

Keep free radicals at bay

Jamun seeds contain powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic compounds that help keep harmful free radicals at bay.