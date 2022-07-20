Diabetes: 5 ways to add jamun to your diet for preventing sugar spikes

Jamun also known as black plum or java plum is abundant during monsoon which is the perfect time to build immunity against seasonal infections. People with diabetes especially look forward to jamun as the delicious fruit as well as the seed of it is known to slow down release of sugar in the body. Jamun is used extensively in Ayurveda for diabetes treatment as it has a compound called jambolin which helps control blood sugar and enhance insulin sensitivity. (Also read: Surprising benefits of jamun or black plum, from diabetes to blood pressure)

The sweet and juicy fruit is loaded with antioxidants, protein, calcium, fibre, iron, phosphorous, potassium, vitamin C and B6 and manganese. High in iron content, jamun also works wonders for your haemoglobin levels and purifies blood.

"Jamboline and jambosine found in jamun and known to have healing properties for diabetics. The seed is known to increase the availability of insulin. The fruit and the seed are known to slow down the release of sugars in the body," says Delnaz Chanduwadia, Chief Dietician & Nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre.

Anupama Menon, holistic nutritionist and health and wellness coach, in an interview with HT Digital talks about ways to add jamun to your diet to control blood sugar levels.

1. Jamun juice

Creating juice out of these fruits is the easiest way to incorporate jamuns in your diet without hassle. Simply add ¼ cup of jamun pulp to chilled water and black salt. Add honey as per taste and blend everything together. This juice helps in controlling blood sugar levels, keeps your skin clear and purifies your blood.

2. Jamun chia pudding

This no-cooking recipe is quick and easy with all the health benefits. Just add your chia seeds, honey, and coconut milk together in a bowl until the seeds swell up (takes around 4 hours). Take your jamuns and puree them. Then combine the jamun mixture with the chia mixture and enjoy the combined benefits of jamuns and chia seeds.

3. Jamun fizz

If you are looking to include this fruit in a yummy way, this is the path to follow. Combine some lemon soda and apple juice in a bowl. Drop your jamuns into the mixture and let it sit for a while as they steep into the sodas. Then serve cold. It's refreshing for your taste buds and good for your digestive health.

4. Jamun salad

For all the salad lovers out there, don’t be shy to use these fruits in your bowls. Add them into any salad of your liking (tastes amazing with mangoes) and enjoy! Not only will this improve your immunity, but your haemoglobin count will be sorted too.

5. Have it as a snack

Enjoy jamuns as a snack, especially if you are on a weight loss diet. These fruits are low in calories and high in fibre so, your sugar levels can be maintained while losing weight.

