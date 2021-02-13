IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Researchers estimate that about four out of five Covid-19 patients suffer a partial or total loss of smell, a condition known as anosmia. Many have no other symptoms. And no, it’s got nothing to do with stuffy noses; it’s all about the havoc the coronavirus wreaks on our nervous systems.

Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee. And some people never regain any olfaction. Worldwide, they must already number in the millions.

Smell, as much of the world is discovering in the pandemic, has long been our most underrated sense. We generally appreciate it less than the other four. Perhaps that’s why we’ve given less money for research into it and, as a result, know relatively little about it. Claire Hopkins, the president of the British Rhinological Society, told me that the science of olfaction, compared to that of vision or hearing, is still in the Stone Age.

But that could change, in part thanks to Hopkins herself. Last March she coauthored an unassuming news alert titled “Loss of smell as marker of Covid-19 infection.” She was promptly inundated with responses from all over the world reporting the same phenomenon. Less than a year on, and olfaction is one of the hottest scenes in medicine. There’s now even a Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research, where boffins from more than 60 countries collaborate to get to the bottom of Covid and smell.

Neurologically, it’s our most primal sense: The perception of an odor shoots directly from our nasal receptors into our brains, bypassing the thalamus and immediately triggering a memory or emotion. By contrast, vision, hearing and touch must take several additional synaptic hops. So does taste — but most of our perception of that sense is actually a by-product of smell in the first place.

The very richness of our smell universe, however, means that we have no vocabulary to describe it adequately. Being at a loss for words — just think back to your most recent wine tasting — we tend to make the mistake of thinking our olfaction is less important than, say, our vision.

And yet, the merest whiff can dredge up long-buried memories of joy or pain. It can tell us if somebody else’s immune system is similar to our own or very different — in which case we may feel sexual attraction. It picks up pheromones that trigger fear, aggression, love or intimacy long before the rest of our brain has even formulated a single thought.

It’s only when smell is gone that people wake up to its commanding role in our biological, psychological and emotional existence. And that absence leaves a debilitating void. Many sufferers lose their appetite, confidence, libido and human connections. Some fall into depression. Parosmia can be even worse than anosmia, Hopkins told me, leaving people destabilized, unmoored and estranged.

The opposite condition, called hyperosmia, also exists. Sometimes it just means you’re pregnant, other times that you may have epilepsy, often that you’ve been genetically lucky. That’s the case with Joy Milne, a retired nurse in Scotland.

Milne is closer to dogs than people in olfaction. She can even scent diseases — Alzheimer’s smells to her like rye bread, diabetes like nail polish, cancer like mushrooms. That’s how she realized her husband was sick decades before he died of Parkinson’s: His odor had changed from “purple,” as she describes it, to “brown.” She can sniff Parkinson’s in other people just by holding her nose to fragments of their shirts. She’s now helping researchers in Manchester to create a diagnostic test.

It’s a tragedy that it’s so far fallen less to science to recognize the primal power of smell and more to poetry and literature — just think of Patrick Suskind’s “Perfume,” the haunting story of a man with superhuman olfaction who’s led by his smell to serial murder.

But thanks to the pandemic, all of us are now realizing that a healthy smell is intrinsic to our nature and essential to our well-being. Before Covid-19, people who lost their olfaction rarely got much attention from their doctors or sympathy from loved ones. It wasn’t seen as a big enough deal, Hopkins told me, which made the suffering worse.

That’s over now, which is a positive side effect of the pandemic. Anosmia, hyposmia and parosmia are finally recognized as serious diseases and promising fields of study, with scientific breakthroughs likely to follow. And that’s one more reason why we might one day see the pandemic as not only bane, but also boon.

Author of this article, Andreas Kluth, is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He was previously editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist. He's the author of 'Hannibal and Me.'


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Previous research had found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, enters cells through a process called endocytosis upon binding to the cell surface receptor ACE2 and potentially other proteins like integrins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Anti-clotting therapy may prevent death in Covid-19 patients

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST
A clinical study circulated by the British Medical Journal claims strong evidence that prompt preventive blood-thinning drugs may reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists drive detailed study into how cancer cells spread

ANI, Tokyo [japan]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST
With the help of the mouse model, scientists of Kanazawa University drove a detailed study to explain how the cells which are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer commute in the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
health

Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
health

Grief-struck: Making sense of loss in the pandemic

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:18 PM IST
As we continue to live amid trauma, closure has become harder to find. Take a look at how the Covid-19 year has altered the workings of grief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
health

Most people are naturally armed against Covid-19: Study

PTI, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The majority of the people can produce neutralising antibodies against the novel coronavirus in severe cases of Covid-19, according to a study that supports the use of combination antibody therapy to prevent and treat the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
health

Mind action can uncover the seriousness of autistic traits

ANI, Moscow [russia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
A research drove by the National Research University Higher School of Economics applied a new algorithm to characterize the seriousness of medically introverted personality traits by examining subjects' brain activity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists report the first evidence that not short-term stress but rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.(Unsplash)
Scientists report the first evidence that not short-term stress but rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Tiny population of neurons may have big role in depression

ANI, Augusta (georgia) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Scientists from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University claim that a tiny population of neurons known to be important to appetite appear to also have a significant role in depression that results from unpredictable, chronic stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It found that in people who carry the APOE4 gene variant, which is found in roughly 25 percent of the population, the cerebrospinal fluid contains lower levels of certain inflammatory molecules.(Pixabay)
It found that in people who carry the APOE4 gene variant, which is found in roughly 25 percent of the population, the cerebrospinal fluid contains lower levels of certain inflammatory molecules.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Spinal fluid of Alzheimer patients signals risk of gene inflammation

ANI, North Carolina [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A clinical study asserts that individuals who have a gene variant associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease also tend to have changes in the fluid around their cerebrum and spinal cord that are discernible years before symptoms arise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
health

Soha Ali Khan does Yoga after 5k run, inspires us to start weekend with exercise

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses from her exercise routine and we are inspired. The mother-of-one completed a 5 km indoor run and followed it with some Yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Common Blood Thinner Reduces Risk of Covid-19 Hospital Deaths(Pexels)
Common Blood Thinner Reduces Risk of Covid-19 Hospital Deaths(Pexels)
health

Blood thinners might be able to decrease risk of coronavirus hospital deaths

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:48 AM IST
A new study published in the British Medical Journal has shown that patients who were admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus and given a blood thinner had higher chance of surviving than those who were not given these drugs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug tocilizumab effective in reducing Covid-19 deaths: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The drug was found to have reduced the relative risk of death by 14 per cent and reduced the time spent in hospital by five days, when used for patients on oxygen and in addition to the corticosteroid dexamethasone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how reduced physical activity is linked to Covid-19 induced depression

ANI, Pennsylvania, Us
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A study found that 61% of surveyed university students were at risk of clinical depression, a value twice the rate prior to the pandemic. This rise in depression came alongside dramatic shifts in lifestyle habits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coughing crime? Danish court hears appeal against pandemic-linked conviction

Reuters, Copenhagen, Denmark
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Similar incidents of coughing directed at police were reported in Denmark last year, in part a reflection of simmering public discontent in some quarters against the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP