Cricketer Ramandeep Singh's diet secrets revealed: Desi ghee first thing in morning to salmon and 2 rotis for dinner

Ramandeep Singh, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turns 28 in April 2025. In a March 22 episode of the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Ramandeep was asked about his daily diet – what it looks like during peak cricket season and what it was like off-season. The cricketer revealed that his diet includes salmon, chicken, and ghee, all of which provide essential nutrients for optimal performance and recovery. Here's a breakdown of Ramandeep's diet. Ramandeep Singh reveals his diet secrets in a podcast. (Instagram/ Ramandeep Singh)

What Ramandeep eats for breakfast

Ramandeep Singh said in Hindi, “Right now peak season is on. I add desi ghee to hot water, and some ginger and boil this. I drink this first thing in the morning. After some mobility exercises, I have my breakfast, which includes 4 egg whites and one whole egg. Along with this, I have a whole grain or multigrain toast and any fruit – be it 200 grams of pineapple or papaya. I also add 250 grams of Greek yoghurt, or sometimes plain curd, to my breakfast and a spoon of pure shakkar, which is very powerful.”

Ramandeep Singh's lunch and dinner

For lunch and dinner, the cricketer relies on chicken breast and salmon, both excellent sources of protein, and essential for building and repairing muscles. He also includes ‘desi ghee (pure ghee)’ in his diet, which has anti-inflammatory properties, and may help reduce inflammation and improve overall health.

Ramandeep said, “For lunch, I have 250 grams of steamed rice, 150 grams of chicken breast and yellow dal, and a bowl of salad. For evening snacks, I have a scoop of protein with sweet potato or a chicken sandwich, depending on whether I am playing. For dinner, I have salmon with salad and whatever sabzi is made — mixed veg is the best — with two wholewheat rotis with desi ghee.”

As an athlete, Ramandeep fuels his body with the right foods at the right time to optimise performance and recovery. If his diet inspires you, remember to pay attention to your body's nutritional needs and adjust your diet accordingly; work with a dietitian or fitness coach to develop a personalised nutrition plan that meets your unique needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.