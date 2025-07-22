Cutting your hair won’t make it grow faster: Here are 5 things that will

Hair fall is one of the most misunderstood beauty concerns in India. While millions search for quick fixes, few know how many old wives’ tales and marketing myths cloud the real picture. Still oiling overnight? Here’s why it’s doing more harm than good and 5 things to do instead.(Photo by Perfect Keto)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddhant Agarwal, managing director and co-founder of Avimee Herbal, broke down the five biggest myths that do more harm than good and reveal what science actually says.

1. Oiling your hair overnight stops hair fall

The truth: it does not.

Oiling can help moisturise and soothe the scalp, but slathering your scalp in oil overnight does not stop hair fall. In fact, over-oiling can clog follicles, especially if not washed out properly, and worsen scalp conditions.

Scientific studies show that essential oils like rosemary and pumpkin seed may support hair growth when used in precise concentrations and under controlled conditions (source: International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 2019). Twenty to thirty minutes before a wash is usually enough, especially when using a treatment oil with active ingredients.

2. Your shampoo is causing hair fall

The truth: Shampoo cannot trigger hair fall from the root.

Shampoos are designed to cleanse the hair shaft and the scalp. They do not affect the follicle where hair growth actually begins. Unless you are reacting to a harsh ingredient, it is unlikely that your shampoo is to blame.

What does cause hair fall? Stress, iron deficiency, thyroid imbalance, PCOS, and post-Covid shedding. Focus on internal health first and use gentle shampoos only to maintain scalp hygiene.

3. Cutting your hair makes it grow faster

This one is a classic myth. Hair growth begins at the follicle, not the tip. Cutting your hair may make it look healthier by getting rid of split ends, but it has no impact on how fast your hair grows.

If you want to grow your hair, trimming is maintenance, not acceleration. Look instead at scalp nutrition, blood circulation, and actives like peptides and biotin.

4. Hair fall is genetic — you cannot do much about it

Genetics do play a role, especially in pattern hair loss, but they are not destiny. Early intervention with evidence-based therapies like minoxidil, low-level laser therapy, or PRP can slow or reduce the effects (source: Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, 2022).

Intelligent Solutions for Real-World Hair Fall Problems

Even plant-based interventions, like peptide-rich scalp treatments and topical caffeine, show promise when used consistently. Think of genetics as a predisposition, not a permanent sentence.

5. Only older people deal with hair fall

Wrong. Hair fall is rising sharply among women in their 20s and even late teens. Stress, screen fatigue, erratic eating and disrupted sleep cycles are major contributors.

A 2021 study published in Dermatology Times noted a marked increase in telogen effluvium among Gen Z and millennials, linked to digital burnout and anxiety. If your hair is falling out and you are under 30, you are not alone —but you do need to take it seriously.

What your hair is trying to tell you

Siddhant Agarwal concluded, “Hair fall is not just about beauty. It is your body trying to say something, from nutrient gaps to emotional stress. Busting these myths is not about fear. It is about taking control. Begin with the basics: understand your scalp, track your health, and don’t fall for half-truths. Trust the science, and when in doubt, consult a specialist. Early action matters. Your hair is not just falling — it is speaking. Learn to listen.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.