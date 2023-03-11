Debunking common myths about PCOS supplements

Most of the treatment plan for PCOS focuses on your diet, which can aid in hormone balance and provide your body with necessary nutrients. Therefore, it is recommended to consume a substantial amount of whole grains, protein, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables in each meal to obtain sufficient vitamins and minerals. However, in addition to a balanced diet, many women with PCOS also take supplements to minimise vitamin and mineral deficiencies and help improve PCOS symptoms. With a dizzying number of supplements in the market, there is also a lot of misinformation around the use of supplements for PCOS.

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Mugdha Joshi, Senior Nutritionist and Care Manager, Veera Health, busted some common myths about PCOS supplements.

1. Everyone with PCOS needs to take supplements

That is not true - many women with PCOS benefit from dietary supplements but it is not necessary for everyone to take them. Most adults can get all the essential nutrients from a balanced diet but in the case of deficiencies or allergies, where food alone cannot meet the requirement, supplements can help meet the gap. However, before you take any supplements, it is important to first speak with your doctor who can recommend blood tests to evaluate which nutrients are deficient. If you fall within the normal ranges, there is no reason to take additional supplements.

2. Supplements make up for a poor diet

Supplements are only a complementary therapy for PCOS and not a replacement for a balanced diet or an excuse for a poor diet. Supplements are only a temporary correction to meet the deficiencies. Along with supplements you need to continue following a balanced diet which can help you sustain the nutrient levels in the long run. The benefit of using food as a way to sustain optimal nutrient levels is also accompanied by a plethora of other benefits from carotenoids, flavonoids, and antioxidants that aren't present in most supplements.

3. More is good

Supplements are a good addition to your diet, but once the body’s nutrient requirements are met, any additional intake of nutrients is not going to deliver any benefits. In fact, excess intake of certain nutrients can increase the risk of toxicity. Especially fat-soluble vitamins, which have the ability to get stored in the body in high amounts can result in toxicity. That’s why blood tests are an important tool to assess the dosage of supplements needed to reach the normal range. Most people don’t require supplements higher than the daily recommended dosage, but there are exceptions too.

Many women with PCOS have deficiencies in the levels of vitamin D, iron, zinc, magnesium, vitamin B12, and folic acid, among others. In such cases, supplements are a great add-on to a regular diet. And although supplements are widely associated with multiple benefits, it is important to speak to a doctor first before you start any course. Sometimes, supplements can interfere with the current medications you might be taking.

Remember that taking care of your body starts with what you eat - and when you adopt a healthy diet as a way of life, it will automatically help you improve many areas of your health.

